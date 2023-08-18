What happened to Kara Taylor? Suspect arrested as missing Oregon mom's dismembered body found in a landfill 

Kara Taylor, a 49-year-old Oregon mom who had been missing since late July, was identified as a woman found dismembered at a landfill earlier this week. The discovery came days after Taylor’s roommate, 47-year-old Jamon Fritsch, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree abuse of a corpse

Kara Taylor was reported missing by her roommate Fritsch on July 27, 2023, two days after she was last seen at their home in Oregon City. Authorities said that Fritsch was arrested for Taylor’s murder on August 7, 2023, after authorities found evidence at their home that suggested the missing woman was a victim of a grisly homicide.

The suspect who confessed to the killing reportedly led police to Coffin Butte Landfill, where Taylor’s dismembered remains were discovered on August 11, 2023. The Landfill was located 70 miles from the blood-drenched home Taylor shared with a roommate.

Kara Taylor's roommate confessed to her murder before leading police to her dismembered remains

While the motive for the murder is unclear, during Jamon Fritsch’s arraignment, prosecutors revealed that he confessed to the police that he had dismembered Kara Taylor’s body and dumped the remains at several landfills so she would not be found. In a statement cited by KPIC Oregon City Police Capt. David Edwins said:

“Our detectives searched the landfill for about three days — 35 to 40 hours. They moved approximately 4,000 to 7,000 tons of equipment with the help of the landfill company.”

Detailing the incident, authorities said that concerns were raised after Kara Taylor was reported missing as she left behind her 22-year-old autistic daughter, who required round-the-clock care.

Taylor, who had substance abuse issues, reportedly filed for divorce from her husband in June and subsequently moved in with the suspect, 47-year-old Jamon Fritsch, in Oregon City.

At the time, Taylor, who was unemployed, was recovering from spinal surgery. According to Oregonian, shortly after Fritsch reported Taylor missing on July 27, police raided his home and found evidence of a homicide, including blood discovered in his bedroom, bathroom, and bathtub.

Clackamas County Deputy District Attorney Sarah Dumont revealed that shortly before the suspect reported Taylor as missing, he had “made multiple trips to Home Depot to purchase zip ties, tarps, a saw blade, a black tote and contractor bags.” Shortly after, investigators arrested Taylor's roommate for her murder.

The suspect allegedly suffered from undiagnosed mental health issues

While authorities have yet to disclose a motive for the grisly crime, New York Post citing the suspect's brother reported that Fritsch suffered from undiagnosed mental health issues.

In the wake of the horrific killing, Kara Taylor’s estranged husband, Dennis Taylor, told the Post that his wife, who worked as a respiratory therapist, moved out of their home in July, shortly after their marriage unravelled due to her substance abuse issues.

“At times, Kara struggled to find an inner sense of worth and belonging. And then when we separated, it was hard on both of us.”

Taylor’s husband described his late wife as a fiercely kind and affable person who was quick to laugh.

Authorities said that Jamon Fritsch is being held in jail without bond.