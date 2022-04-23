What are Ghost drones? All you need to know about custom-made weapons for Ukraine designed to attack

The United States' newest $800 million military aid package for Ukraine introduces a novel line of Ghost drones that have never been deployed in combat before. This brings up the USA's total funds allocation for Ukraine's military assistance to $3.4 billion since Russia invaded the country on February 24.

The new Ghost drone model dubbed the 'Phoenix Ghost' is specifically designed to aid Ukraine's upcoming clash with Russian forces in the former's eastern Donbas region, as per the Pentagon.

The US deploys customized attacking Ghost drones to Ukraine

Dave Brown @dave_brown24 JUST IN: DoD says the new package for Ukraine includes:



-72 155mm howitzers and 144,000 artillery rounds

-72 tactical vehicles to tow 155mm Howitzers

-Over 121 Phoenix Ghost tactical unmanned aerial systems

-72 155mm howitzers and 144,000 artillery rounds

-72 tactical vehicles to tow 155mm Howitzers

-Over 121 Phoenix Ghost tactical unmanned aerial systems

-Field equipment and spare parts

Earlier, a senior US defense official had said that the Phoenix Ghost "was rapidly developed by the Air Force, in response, specifically, for Ukrainian requirements," implying that it was designed two months after Russia invaded Ukraine.

However, the claim was later disputed by Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby, who told the press on Thursday:

"It was developed before (the invasion), but it was developed for a set of requirements that very closely match what the Ukrainians need right now in Donbas."

Noting that the package included 121 units of the Ghost drone, he added:

"You're not going to have 120 on your shelves if you just started [building] them on the February 24."

Brian Everstine @beverstine DOD: "Phoenix Ghost" drones were rapidly developed by USAF in response to Ukrainian requirements. They have 'similar capabilities' to the Switchblades. >121 going to Ukraine. Will require 'minimal training'



Brian Everstine @beverstine DOD: "Phoenix Ghost" drones were rapidly developed by USAF in response to Ukrainian requirements. They have 'similar capabilities' to the Switchblades. >121 going to Ukraine. Will require 'minimal training'

Kirby did not delve into the specifics, but he revealed that the drone's functions lend themselves well to "this particular kind of terrain," referring to Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas, where Russia has focused its assault over the past week.

Though the drone was not custom-designed for Ukrainian requirements from scratch, Kirby added:

"We will continue to move that development in ways attuned to Ukrainian requirements for unmanned aerial systems of a tactical nature in eastern Ukraine."

Demystifying the Phoenix Ghost's specific functionality, Kirby revealed:

"(The Phoenix Ghost), like almost all unmanned aerial systems, of course, has optics. So, it can also be used to give you a sight picture of what it's seeing, of course, but its principal focus is attack."

OSINTtechnical @Osinttechnical Paul McLeary @paulmcleary The mystery of the 'Phoenix Ghost' drone the US is sending to Ukraine is solved - it can fly for 6 hours tracking a target, operate at night and blow up armored vehicles. @LeeHudson_ and I got the details politico.com/news/2022/04/2…

More info about the Phoenix Ghost drone- "The drone can take off vertically, fly for six-plus hours searching for or tracking a target, and operate at night using its infrared sensors" and apparently is effective against "medium armored targets" twitter.com/paulmcleary/st…

Designed by California-based AEVEX Aerospace, tactical drones like the Ghost drone are designed to "deliver a punch."

Dean of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies and a member of the Aevex board, retired Lt. Gen. David Deptula, said:

"(The Phoenix Ghost) is a different type of aircraft. It's a one-way aircraft that is effective against medium armored ground targets. The drone can take off vertically, fly for six-plus hours searching for or tracking a target, and operate at night using its infrared sensors."

Kirby likened the Phoenix Ghost to the US's existing Switchblade drones, which were already previously made available to Ukrainian soldiers. He said:

"Its purpose is akin to that of the Switchblade, which is basically a one-way drone, an attack drone. And that's essentially what this is designed to do".

Jack Detsch @JackDetsch U.S. trying to get 121 Phoenix Ghost tactical drones to Ukraine "as fast as we can": Pentagon Press Secretary U.S. trying to get 121 Phoenix Ghost tactical drones to Ukraine "as fast as we can": Pentagon Press Secretary

Both drones are programmed with the ultimate goal of detonating an anti-armor warhead upon crashing into their high-value targets. However, Ghost drones can outlinger Switchblade drones sixfold. The training for the former will be similar to that employed in the case of the Switchblade drones.

Interestingly, since the Phoenix Drone is not meant to rise again as its name implies, Kirby concedes that it's a misnomer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer