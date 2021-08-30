What is Gigi Goode's net worth? RuPaul's Drag Race star undergoes facial feminization surgery

Born Samuel Geggi, Gigi Goode now identifies as a trans/non-binary person who prefers pronouns of she/her. The RuPaul's Drag Race star took to Instagram to share her transformation journey — a move that garnered positive comments from her peers and fans.

With her face wrapped in bandages and sporting bruises, the 23-year-old explained how the process of hormone replacement therapy worked for her:

"On Drag Race, which was almost two years ago, I came out as gender-fluid, which I still very much identify with. I would say that I'm leaning more towards the nonbinary side of that. It was a realization I didn't have much time to process as the episodes were airing. If the world hadn't shut down, I really wouldn't have been able to process it further,' she went on to say."

What is Gigi Goode's net worth?

Gigi Goode's career graph saw a rapid ascension to the top and has managed to stay at the helm, thanks to the inflow of projects. Her stint on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 saw her amass a loyal band of fans, who were genuinely disappointed when Jaida Essence Hall was crowned Queen.

Since her appearance on the VH1 show, Gigi Goode has featured on Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2, Hey Qween!, The Pit Stop, Chester Lockhart: Spell on You, Bring Back My Ghouls, and Generation.

Even though the pandemic meant she had to cut down on stage shows and her travel, it didn't stop the drag queen from earning the big bucks. While the Speak RJ report claimed Gigi Goode charges $6,000 per influencer post, All Famous Birthday wrote she has an estimated net worth of $1 to $3 million.

All about Gigi Goode's facial feminization surgery

Gigi Goode explained how facial feminization surgery (FFS) depends on the individual undergoing it in her Instagram video:

"Without getting into too much detail, which I may or may not do — I don't feel like it's anyone's business but my own. I just feminized the parts of my face that I felt needed feminization. I'm just going to look a little bit more feminine or born a female."

Gigi Goode has modeled for high-end brands such as Moschino, Playboy, and Fenty.

Edited by Ravi Iyer