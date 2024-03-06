What do Gray whales eat and where do they live? Rare species spotted in Nantucket in more than 200 years 

Recently, the spotting of a gray whale has left many bewildered, as the species was believed to have been extinct in the Atlantic Ocean for more than 200 years. As per CBS News, the whale was spotted on the Massachusetts coast when a few scientists were flying over Nantucket. The incident took place on Friday, March 1, 2024, and the scientists reported that they saw the whale diving in the water.

Scientists also revealed that soon after spotting it, they circled over the creature for more than 45 minutes to take pictures of the rare species. As they confirmed that it was indeed the gray whale, they also revealed that their lack of the dorsal fin and different features of the skin make them distinguishable from usual whales.

Research technician Kate Laemmle, who was on the plane, revealed:

“My brain was trying to process what I was seeing because this animal was something that should not really exist in these waters. We were laughing because of how wild and exciting this was — to see an animal that disappeared from the Atlantic hundreds of years ago!”

Furthermore, as per the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, these whales eat amphipod crustaceans, which are sea creatures in shrimp-like form.

While gray whales are regularly found in the North Pacific Ocean, they disappeared from the Atlantic Ocean in the 18th century. However, NBC Boston claims that in the past 15 years, these creatures have been spotted five times in the Atlantic and Mediterranean seas.

Scientists claim sighting of the gray whale could be due to climate change

The rare sighting has left scientists and netizens bewildered and ecstatic at the same time. However, a few scientists and experts in the matter have spoken up and stated that the sightings after 200 years could be because of climate change. A scientist present on the plane during the sighting mentioned:

“This sighting highlights how important each survey is. While we expect to see humpback, right, and fin whales, the ocean is a dynamic ecosystem, and you never know what you’ll find. These sightings of gray whales in the Atlantic serve as a reminder of how quickly marine species respond to climate change, given the chance.”

Expand Tweet

The scientists also claimed that the Northwest Passage, which connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, has been without ice all summer, which could be one of the reasons why whales pass through these seas.

Talking about the gray whale, Discover Wildlife describes these creatures as huge fishes, which are smaller than the usually spotted blue whales. The website claims that these whales weigh around 45,000 kgs, while their children weigh 680 kgs. These whales have a lifespan of 55 to 70 years, although some can live longer, depending on their health conditions.

Furthermore, since these gray whales are migratory whales, they make the world’s longest migrations, as they travel around 15,000 to 20,000 km in a year.