What did Greg Lawson do? Video shows fugitive laugh as he's captured after three decades

On September 19, 2023, 63-year-old American fugitive, Greg Lawson, was taken into custody in connection to an alleged shooting that took place in April 1990. In 1991, when he was found guilty of attempted murder and other charges, he fled the courtroom and had been on the run ever since.

On Thursday, September 21, federal authorities obtained footage from the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office and posted it online. The clip captured authorities escorting Greg Lawson, who was seen laughing. He had reportedly been using the ID of a deceased man for over 30 years while he was on the run from authorities.

Expand Tweet

American fugitive Greg Lawson got into a dispute at a gas station before the alleged shooting took place

After the arrest in Mexico, the FBI released footage on X, formerly known as Twitter, that showed the fugitive laughing while he was being handcuffed. Greg Lawson evaded law enforcement for about 32 years after he was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder. Last week, after receiving a tip, FBI New Orleans caught Lawson in Mexico.

The conviction dates back to the tragic shooting that took place on April 24, 1990, in Ringgold, Louisiana. The victim who was shot, but survived, was identified as Seth Garlington. Garlington and Lawson reportedly had a dispute at a gas station before the alleged shooting took place.

Expand Tweet

KSLA reported back in 2007, that Lawson and the victim resided in the same neighborhood, and also that the fugitive was known for his anger. Ryanie Evans, a former friend of Greg Lawson's, stated that the alleged shooting took place after a fistfight over stolen guns escalated.

"They couldn't settle things with their hands, so they brought out the guns. He (Lawson) reveled in having some sort of controversy going all the time, he thrived on that," Evans said.

After the conviction, Lawson escaped and fled the courtroom before the verdict was read by the jury. In the post that the feds uploaded on X, they wrote:

"The three-decades-long search for a man convicted of attempted murder is over, thanks to a tip received by #FBINewOrleans. This morning, 63-year-old Greg Lawson is back in a Louisiana jail awaiting action by Bienville Parish authorities."

Greg Lawson (Image via Facebook/@Fiscalía General del Estado de Oaxaca)

According to jail records, 63-year-old Lawson is currently booked into Louisiana's Claiborne Parish Detention Center. FOX News reported that prior to the arrest, they located Lawson while investigating another case in Puerto Escondido. They further added that he was living under the name L. C. D., a deceased man from Alabama. Lawson was reportedly living on the Oaxaca coast at the time and Mexican authorities said:

"After the arrest, the FGEO gave part to FBI agents, as well as staff from the National Institute of Migration (INM), to carry out the corresponding procedures, and the transfer to the city of Oaxaca to begin the extradition procedures to the United States."

Douglas A. Williams Jr., the special agent in charge of FBI New Orleans expressed his gratitude to all the agencies that assisted and continued to search for Lawson over the years.