What did Hadley Palmer do? Socialite who secretly filmed nude minors released early from prison

Hadley Palmer, a socialite from Connecticut who was jailed in November 2022, has been released from jail early. Palmer was jailed for secretly filming minors without their knowledge. According to reports, after her early release, Palmer has now been allowed to enter a transitional supervision program.

In the transitional supervision program, inmates who have shorter sentences get the time to serve their time in a halfway house. Hadley Palmer, who was sentenced to a year in prison, only completed 161 days of her sentence, less than half of her original sentence.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of child p*rnography and recording of minors without their knowledge. Reader discretion is advised.

Hadley Palmer is the Connecticut socialite who filmed minors for her own satisfaction

The 54-year-old socialite is a mother of four and she admitted that she filmed three minors nak*d without their knowing for her own s*xual satisfaction. She filmed them between the years 2017 and 2018, and it is reported that one of the victims was around 15 years or so old.

Later, Hadley Palmer was charged with employing a minor and making them do obs*ene performances. Apart from this, she was also charged with second-degree child p*rnography and three accounts of voy*urism and risk of injury to a child. Following all of this, she was arrested in October 2021.

In January 2022, Hadley Palmer admitted two charges and pleaded guilty to them, and later served a 90-day term before her sentencing hearing.

According to Greenwich police, Palmer filmed the minors in her mansion in Belle Haven. However, additional details could not be revealed as Palmer filed for accelerated rehabilitation. In such cases, defendants charged with minor crimes hold the right to have their files sealed.

Notably, she served her initial term at the York Correctional Facility. Also, according to a report by Daily Beast, public information officer Andrius Banevicus said that Palmer would be released on or before March 1, 2023. Andrius added:

"Her maximum release date is now August 20 'assuming she doesn't get rearrested, that she doesn't violate her conditions."

Judge John Blawie ruled that Palmer's file should be sealed

Details of Hadley Palmer's case remain sealed as Judge John Blawie ruled out that the entire file should be sealed to protect the identity and information about the minors.

The judge wrote:

"Between 2017 and 2018, the defendant knowingly photographed, filmed, and recorded certain individuals without their knowledge or consent, and under circumstances where those individuals were not in plain view, and had a reasonable expectation of privacy, and at least one photograph taken by the defendant depicted a person who was a minor."

However, several people questioned the ruling and said that Hadley Palmer is receiving preferential treatment due to her extreme privilege and because she comes from a wealthy family.

Speaking of her family background, Palmer is the daughter of hedge fund founder Jerrold Fine.

