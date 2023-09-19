What happened at Abraxas Academy? 9 teens arrested after breaking out of Pennsylvania detention center

After a riot broke out at a Pennsylvania detention center on Sunday, nine teenagers broke out of the facility. Authorities further confirmed that the teens who escaped the Abraxas Academy juvenile detention center were between the ages of 15 and 17.

Authorities revealed that several drones and K-9 units were deployed, along with several officers from local and state police, to find the nine individuals. David Beohm, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police troop in Reading, stated there was a coordinated effort behind the escape plan among the teens. The extensive search finally led to the arrest of the teenagers on Monday.

Several teenagers escaped the detention center in Pennsylvania after overpowering two employees while a riot broke out

On Sunday, September 17, 2023, nine teens escaped the juvenile detention center after a riot broke out. They allegedly empowered two prison employees and took the keys away. Spokesperson David Beohm confirmed the same. However, they have all been captured on Monday morning.

Beohm revealed that authorities found four teen boys when they knocked on a homeowner's door around 5:45 am on Monday. During a news conference, Beohm spoke about the escaped teenagers.

"They were done, they were tired, they were cold. They basically gave up."

The other five boys ended up stealing a vehicle. They were arrested after authorities received a report of a stolen vehicle. Fortunately, officers apprehended four of them after a pursuit. The remaining one reportedly ran towards a field but was captured shortly after that.

"I don’t know what alerted the homeowners, but they broke the window of the car, lights came on, and then they took off."

While talking about the teenagers who escaped the Pennsylvania facility, Beohm added that they allegedly tried breaking into a vehicle around midnight to 1 am local time. It was further confirmed that all the boys were found within four miles of the Pennsylvania facility, and none resisted arrest.

Nearby schools were shut down when authorities were looking for the teens

All nine teenagers involved in the escape will be charged with riot, aggravated and simple assault. The Berks County District Attorney mentioned in a news release that some will face additional charges, including theft by unlawful taking. Before the arrest of the boys, Beohm spoke in a news conference.

"We’re asking the people in this area again, kind of like we did two weeks ago, lock everything up, take your keys out of your car, be vigilant."

Beohm further mentioned that he believed the authorities would successfully capture the boys as they were not resilient in nature. Meanwhile, schools under the Twin Valley School District were shut down on Monday during the extensive manhunt to ensure the safety of the students. The school district wrote a notice on its website.

"Given the ongoing situation with Abraxas Academy, the District will be closing all schools and offices today, September 18th, out of an abundance of caution."

The escape took place just a few days after Danilo Souza Cavalcante, a convicted murderer, broke out of a Pennsylvania jail and was on the loose until he got caught on September 13.