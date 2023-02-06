What happened to Adrian and Brooke Gilley? Suspect arrested as Missouri children found safe a year after disappearance

On February 1, 2023, a year after Adrian, 12, and Brooke Gilley, 11, were reported missing in Missouri, they were found inside a supermarket in Florida.

According to multiple reports, the Gilley siblings were reported missing in Missouri on March 15, 2022. Nearly a year after their abduction, authorities found them on Wednesday at a Winn Dixie grocery store in Florida with their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, who reportedly had an active kidnapping warrant in Missouri.

Adrian and Brooke Gilley were reported missing in Missouri last year on March 15 and were believed to be with their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley. Later, on July 13, a felony kidnapping warrant was issued against Kristi Nicole Gilley in connection to the missing person’s case. The High Springs Police Department released a statement shortly after their abduction and said:

“Brooke and Adrian Gilley have been missing since 3/15/2022 and may be in the company of their non-custodial mother. We are working with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to bring them home safely!”

As the High Springs Police Department recently found Adrian and Brooke Gilley safe in Florida, the authorities issued a statement via a Facebook post stating the same.

Police further stated that the two children were reportedly found with their non-custodial mother. The Gilley siblings were found after authorities in Florida conducted a routine vehicle tag check on a car that led them to discover its owner, Kristi Nicole Gilley, who was a fugitive with an active abduction warrant out for her arrest in Missouri. The post read:

“On February 1, 2023, HSPD located two abducted Missouri children and their abductor after a routine vehicle tag check indicated the vehicle owner was a fugitive. Officers located the trio shopping in Winn Dixie, after disguising their identities. The non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, DOB 01-01-1987, was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri.”

Authorities are yet to release any other information in the case, including the motive for the abduction. However, police said that the kids were safe in the custody of family services and will soon be reunited with their family.

“The children were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families Services and will be reunited with their birth family.”

Meanwhile, Kristi Nicole Gilley has been detained by the authorities.

