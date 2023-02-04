What happened to Gary Levin ? Florida Missing Lyft driver's car found being driven by suspect 

Gary Levin, a Lyft Driver and resident of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, disappeared on January 30, 2023, after picking up customers in his red Kia Stinger.

Days after the disappearance, on February 3, 2023, authorities arrested a wanted fugitive, Mathew Scott Flores, who was found driving Gary Levin's car in North Carolina.

Authorities said on February 1, 2023, they located the missing person's car in Gainesville, shortly after which police were involved in a high pursuit chase through three counties that culminated in a crash near North Carolina. Police then found the suspect, Mathew Scott Flores, who had an arrest warrant out for the murder of Jose Carlos Martinez, driving Levin's car.

Flores was arrested alongside accomplice Stephanie Velgara, who was found beside the fugitive in the car. Authorities, who are yet to find Gary Levin, said that the suspects are in custody and are being investigated for the disappearance of Levin.

Gary Levin's daughter is hunting for answers

On Thursday, a fugitive was arrested in North Carolina after a police chase in a car that belonged to missing Lyft driver Gary Levin, a resident of Florida who disappeared on January 30.

Danielle Waugh DaRos @DanielleCBS12 Court records state Flores is a felon from Arcadia, Florida. He has a number of cases in DeSoto County including theft and drug possession. We are waiting to learn more about how he crossed paths with Gary Levin, a Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Court records state Flores is a felon from Arcadia, Florida. He has a number of cases in DeSoto County including theft and drug possession. We are waiting to learn more about how he crossed paths with Gary Levin, a Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. https://t.co/qe8cHbVVOT

The fugitive, identified as Matthew Scott Flores, has reportedly been wanted by police since January 24 in connection with the shooting of Jose Carlos Martinez. As of yet, it is unknown how Flores came into possession of Levin's car.

Authorities, who are yet to determine the involvement of Flores in the disappearance of Levin, said that the suspect, deemed a dangerous convicted felon, was reportedly under the influence of drugs during his arrest and was subsequently taken to a hospital.

Wauchula Police Chief John Eason provided an update on the ongoing case to Fox News Digital and said:

"Early indications are the vehicle Flores was in was in fact Mr. Levin’s vehicle, and that connection will be confirmed as soon as possible.”

A Voice For The Voiceless @AwarenessTCS It only takes one second to share this



, 74, was last seen on 1/30/2023 in PLEASEIt only takes one second to share this #missingperson #GaryLevin , 74, was last seen on 1/30/2023 in #PalmBeachGardens FL. He is a Lyft driver & was on his way to pick up customers around 1 pm, but just an hour later his phone was off and it has not been turned on since. PLEASE‼️It only takes one second to share this #missingperson.#GaryLevin, 74, was last seen on 1/30/2023 in #PalmBeachGardens FL. He is a Lyft driver & was on his way to pick up customers around 1 pm, but just an hour later his phone was off and it has not been turned on since. https://t.co/MsDGeKC53X

Meanwhile, Gary Levin's daughter is hoping for answers that will lead her to her missing dad, who reportedly moved to Florida from Philadelphia several years ago after his retirement. According to the New York Post, DiBetta said her father had dinner plans with his girlfriend shortly before disappearing.

In a Facebook post, Levin's daughter, Lindsay DiBetta, shared the arrest of the suspect who might have been involved in the disappearance of her father.

"The car was found in North Carolina, no sign of my dad on 2/2. The driver was involved in a high-speed chase but was eventually caught. This is not a good person, he had a warrant out for his arrest for a recent homicide and he was trying to flee."

Dibetta added that she hoped the suspect would lead her to the whereabouts of her dad, who, according to her, loved being a Lyft driver and engaging customers in conversations.

While investigators continue to explore the case, Flores remains behind bars without bail. Anyone with information on the missing person is requested to contact law enforcement.

Poll : 0 votes