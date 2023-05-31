What happened to Amanda Hicks? Florida teacher found dead beside boyfriend in suspected murder-suicide 

26-year-old Amanda Hicks was found dead at her residence in southern Florida on Saturday at around 11:45 pm local time. Along with Hicks, authorities also discovered her boyfriend lying next to her. Hicks' infant daughter was found screaming in her crib. She was unharmed and is currently with a family member.

Police did not reveal Hicks' identity or the identity of her boyfriend. However, the principal of Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School, where Hicks worked as a teacher, confirmed her demise.

Authorities made a gruesome discovery after they arrived at a residence in Northwest East Torino Parkway in Port St. Lucie at around 11:45 am local time on Saturday, May 27, 2023. They found the bodies of two adults, 26-year-old Amanda Hicks, and her boyfriend. Cops believed that the man killed Hicks and then ended his own life. Police have also stated that they don't believe there're other suspects involved.

At the time of her death, Amanda Hicks worked as a teacher at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School. As per CBS12, Principal Darcia Borel said:

“The Port St. Lucie Police Department has confirmed that Ms. Hicks was the victim of a homicide.”

Borel further said:

“While words will never be enough to convey the shock and sadness this news has brought to our school family, it is more important than ever to come together to support one another through our grief journey. Additional information about memorials and opportunities for supporting Amanda’s beautiful little girl will be forthcoming.”

Trish Jones

A welfare check was requested by Hicks' boyfriend's family

Police discovered the two bodies after Amanda Hicks' boyfriend's family members requested a welfare check. Upon arrival, cops heard the baby crying and then discovered the two bodies.

As per the New York Post, a friend of Amanda's, identified as Raquel Magallon, mentioned that Hicks always wanted to work with children. She was described as a happy and energetic person. Hicks' friend Maria Uphues also mentioned that she was grateful that the baby was found unharmed, and said that Hicks would be dearly missed.

A neighbor who wished to stay anonymous spoke about Amanda Hicks and her boyfriend, and said that the couple looked "very normal." The neighbor further told CBS:

“We didn’t even get time to even get to know them because everything happened so fast. My heart is out for the family, though. Hopefully, they find peace in all of this.”

The cause of death has not been revealed yet and additional information is currently awaited.

