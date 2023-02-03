What happened to Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens? Bodies found in apartment allegedly identified as missing Michigan rappers

On Thursday, February 2, three bodies that may belong to Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker, and Montoya Givens were reportedly discovered in an apartment in Highland Park, approximately 6 miles from Detroit.

While the identities of the deceased have not been confirmed, Highland Park spokesperson LaKisha Brown said that the recovered bodies most likely belong to three Michigan rappers who went missing 3 weeks ago.

Macomb County Public Alerts @macombcountypa

macombcountypa.blogspot.com/2023/01/police… MISSING: Armani Kelly, Dante Wickers, and Montoya Givens were last seen at Lounge 31 in Detroit where they were set to perform. They haven’t been seen since. Armani’s vehicle was recovered in Warren, and it’s believed that Armani was driving the other two. MISSING: Armani Kelly, Dante Wickers, and Montoya Givens were last seen at Lounge 31 in Detroit where they were set to perform. They haven’t been seen since. Armani’s vehicle was recovered in Warren, and it’s believed that Armani was driving the other two.macombcountypa.blogspot.com/2023/01/police… https://t.co/aP34LqZVmu

According to ABC Chicago, 28-year-old Armani Kelly, 31-year-old Dante Wicker, and 31-year-old Montoya Givens were rappers who regularly collaborated together.

The trio were reported missing shortly after January 21, when they missed a show they were scheduled to perform. Michigan authorities reported that data indicated that their cellphone activity ceased on January 22. A vehicle connected to the trio was discovered in the city of Warren, Michigan, on January 23.

"I don't know how I'm going to bury him": Family members and officials comment on the disappearances of Armani Kelly and his group

In an official statement, a Michigan State Police Second District spokesperson said that while they believe the bodies may belong to Armani Kelly and his cohorts, they have not confirmed the identities, keeping in mind the victims' families.

Danica Staples @weaselwatchr MISSING!!! Armani Kelly!!! Last seen on Saturday, 1/21/2023 at Lounge 31, 14404 Gratiot Ave. Detroit.He was to rap at a birthday party &his stage name is Marley Whoop.His car was found in Warren, MI. Armani is wearing black pants &all red Air Force 1’s. Warren Police 586-574-4700 MISSING!!! Armani Kelly!!! Last seen on Saturday, 1/21/2023 at Lounge 31, 14404 Gratiot Ave. Detroit.He was to rap at a birthday party &his stage name is Marley Whoop.His car was found in Warren, MI. Armani is wearing black pants &all red Air Force 1’s. Warren Police 586-574-4700 https://t.co/SblwA4vrB4

The official statement read:

"As of now we haven't confirmed the identity of any victims inside or a manner of death. Please remember all victims have families and we don't have the luxury of guessing on their identity and then retracting if we didn't get it right. Once information is confirmed we will update (the public)."

People News reported, however, that while the victims' identities have not been confirmed, the authorities told at least one of the missing rapper's family members that their son had been found deceased. Cat Fogle, mother of Montoya Givens, stated:

"They told me they found the three bodies. I don't know what I'm going to do; how I'm going to bury him."

Rose @901Lulu



Cell phone activity stopped and no SM. Vehicle was found in Warren. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Dante Wicker (31), Armani Kelly (28), and Montoya Givens (31) are missing. Three rappers from Detroit, Michigan that have not been seen since Jan 21st when a gig was cancelled.Cell phone activity stopped and no SM. Vehicle was found in Warren. #MissingPerson Dante Wicker (31), Armani Kelly (28), and Montoya Givens (31) are missing. Three rappers from Detroit, Michigan that have not been seen since Jan 21st when a gig was cancelled. Cell phone activity stopped and no SM. Vehicle was found in Warren. #MissingPerson twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/uKGM8opnVw

Taylor Perrin, fiancee of victim Armani Kelly, revealed that the night the trio went missing, their show had been canceled due to technical issues, adding that Kelly stopped responding to her messages altogether at approximately 7.30 pm. Perrin's mother, Lorrie Kemp, reported him missing on January 23.

Michael McGinnis, commander of Major Crimes, spoke about the series of events, stating:

“It’s our understanding that the performance got canceled, and from there – we just have a whole lot of unanswered questions that we are trying to find out. "

Alex Bozarjian @alexbozarjiantv 3 men vanished before they were set to perform at a club in Detroit. Police say their car was discovered in Warren 2 days later. We are hearing from the mom of Armani Kelly, who says she’s been putting up missing person fliers since last week. She’s frustrated with police. 3 men vanished before they were set to perform at a club in Detroit. Police say their car was discovered in Warren 2 days later. We are hearing from the mom of Armani Kelly, who says she’s been putting up missing person fliers since last week. She’s frustrated with police. https://t.co/Jnz6NoXYne

McGinnis added:

“The mother of one of the victims, the next day, made a report of the missing person. That mother became very proactive in the investigation and started searching for her vehicle through OnStar."

The case currently remains under investigation by Michigan authorities. The results of the autopsies examining the Highland bodies have not yet been released.

Poll : 0 votes