What happened to Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens? Bodies found in apartment allegedly identified as missing Michigan rappers

On Thursday, February 2, three bodies that may belong to Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker, and Montoya Givens were reportedly discovered in an apartment in Highland Park, approximately 6 miles from Detroit.
While the identities of the deceased have not been confirmed, Highland Park spokesperson LaKisha Brown said that the recovered bodies most likely belong to three Michigan rappers who went missing 3 weeks ago.
According to ABC Chicago, 28-year-old Armani Kelly, 31-year-old Dante Wicker, and 31-year-old Montoya Givens were rappers who regularly collaborated together.
The trio were reported missing shortly after January 21, when they missed a show they were scheduled to perform. Michigan authorities reported that data indicated that their cellphone activity ceased on January 22. A vehicle connected to the trio was discovered in the city of Warren, Michigan, on January 23.
"I don't know how I'm going to bury him": Family members and officials comment on the disappearances of Armani Kelly and his group
In an official statement, a Michigan State Police Second District spokesperson said that while they believe the bodies may belong to Armani Kelly and his cohorts, they have not confirmed the identities, keeping in mind the victims' families.
The official statement read:
"As of now we haven't confirmed the identity of any victims inside or a manner of death. Please remember all victims have families and we don't have the luxury of guessing on their identity and then retracting if we didn't get it right. Once information is confirmed we will update (the public)."
People News reported, however, that while the victims' identities have not been confirmed, the authorities told at least one of the missing rapper's family members that their son had been found deceased. Cat Fogle, mother of Montoya Givens, stated:
"They told me they found the three bodies. I don't know what I'm going to do; how I'm going to bury him."
Taylor Perrin, fiancee of victim Armani Kelly, revealed that the night the trio went missing, their show had been canceled due to technical issues, adding that Kelly stopped responding to her messages altogether at approximately 7.30 pm. Perrin's mother, Lorrie Kemp, reported him missing on January 23.
Michael McGinnis, commander of Major Crimes, spoke about the series of events, stating:
“It’s our understanding that the performance got canceled, and from there – we just have a whole lot of unanswered questions that we are trying to find out. "
McGinnis added:
“The mother of one of the victims, the next day, made a report of the missing person. That mother became very proactive in the investigation and started searching for her vehicle through OnStar."
The case currently remains under investigation by Michigan authorities. The results of the autopsies examining the Highland bodies have not yet been released.