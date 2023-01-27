Wolf Pack cast list and characters explored

Wolf Pack, the brand new supernatural teen drama series, made its debut exclusively on Paramount+, on Thursday, January 26, 2023. The series is based on Canadian author Edo van Belkom's popular novel of the same name.

The official synopsis for the Wolf Pack, given by Paramount+, reads:

"When a raging wildfire descends on California, a mysterious creature hiding out in the forest is awoken and a group of teenagers find their lives changed forever."

Jeff Davis, who is known for creating shows like Teen Wolf, has served as the creator of the series.

Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, and others star in Paramount+'s Wolf Pack

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Kristin Ramsey

Renowned American actress Sarah Michelle Gellar plays the lead role of Kristin Ramsey in the series.

The actress is best known for her portrayal of the characters Helen Shivers in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Kathryn Merteuil in Cruel Intentions, Daphne Blake in the Scooby-Doo movies, Karen Davis in The Grudge movies and Buffy Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The actress has also been a significant part of several other well-known movies and TV series, including All My Children, The Crazy Ones, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Veronika Decides to Die, Do Revenge, and many more.

Rodrigo Santoro as Garrett Briggs

Well-regarded Brazilian actor Rodrigo Santoro is seen portraying the lead character Garrett Briggs in Wolf Pack.

Santoro is best known for playing the roles of Stuart Little in Stuart Little, Randy Emmers in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Xerxes I in 300, Karl in Love Actually, Bruno Silva in Redbelt, and Ferdinand Magellan in Sin límites.

The actor has also been a part of many noteworthy movies and series over the years, including What To Expect When You're Expecting, Hemingway & Gellhorn, The Last Stand, Lost, and more.

Armani Jackson as Everett Lang

Highly talented actor Armani Jackson portrays the role of Everett Lang in the new supernatural teen drama series.

Jackson is best known for playing the roles of Joey in Chad, Armani in The Last Witch Hunter, Braden Morries in Grey's Anatomy, and Travis Biggins in Honor Society.

The actor has also been a part of several other well-known movies and TV series, entailing Ready Player one, Palm Trees and Power Lines, The Prank, Little Boxes, Man Up!, and several others.

Bella Shepard as Blake Navarro

Promising actress Bella Shepard is seen playing the pivotal character Blake Navarro in Wolf Pack.

Bella Shepard is best known for playing the roles of Kelly in Witch Hunt, Regan in The Wilds, Alice Hargrave in A Girl Named Jo, Leila in Ring of Silence, and Mika in Two Sides.

The actress has also been a part of several other well-known TV series and movies, including On the Ropes, Orange Is The New Black, Grace and Frankie, iCarly, and a few others.

Other actors on the cast list include Chloe Rose Robertson, Tyler Lawrence Gray, Lanny Joon, Rio Mangini, James Martinez, and several others.

Catch Wolf Pack, which is currently streaming on Paramount+.

