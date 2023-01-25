The new supernatural series, Wolf Pack, is all set to premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show tells the story of a teenage boy and girl whose lives take a shocking turn following the arrival of a creepy supernatural creature.

The series is based on noted author Edo van Belkom's book of the same name and stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Rodrigo Santoro in the lead roles. Wolf Pack is helmed by prominent TV writer and producer Jeff Davis.

Wolf Pack on Paramount+: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details explored

Paramount+ released the official trailer for Wolf Pack on January 12, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous thrilling events set to unfold in the brand new series.

The trailer opens with Rodrigo Santoro's character on a bus, which seems to have stopped suddenly. The passengers then look outside the window and discover that a wildfire is wrecking the city.

Chaos has ruined the city, and to make matters worse, the arrival of a mysterious supernatural creature has further complicated the lives of the two lead characters. Overall, the trailer maintains a mysterious and thrilling tone without giving away too many crucial plot details.

Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per Paramount Press Express:

''Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, WOLF PACK follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills.''

The description further states:

''Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a thrilling horror series that explores a number of intriguing themes like survival, dystopia, and the brutal side of nature, among various other things.

The series consists of a total of 10 episodes. Details about the release schedule are not out yet, but fans can expect the episodes to follow a weekly-release format.

In brief, about Wolf Pack cast and crew

Wolf Pack stars Sarah Michelle Gellar as Kristin Ramsey in one of the key roles. Michelle Gellar looks quite impressive in the trailer, portraying the angst, determination, and resilience of her character quite convincingly and with astonishing ease. Fans can expect a powerful performance from the actress.

Apart from Wolf Pack, Sarah Michelle Gellar is known for her appearances in ABC's All My Children, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Southland Tales, to name a few.

Other pivotal cast members include actors like Rodrigo Santoro as Garrett Briggs, Armani Jackson as Everett Lang, Chloe Rose Robertson as Luna Briggs, Bella Shepard as Blake Navarro, and many more. Creator Jeff Davis' credits include Criminal Minds andTeen Wolf.

Don't forget to watch Wolf Pack on Paramount+ on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

