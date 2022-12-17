What happened to Amy Brogdon Anderson? Suspect in Mississippi cops shooting reportedly died from gunfire

Amy Brogdon Anderson, a Mississippi veterinarian, was killed by one of the officers who returned fire during a deadly altercation. Officials said Anderson fired the first shot, fatally injuring an officer at the scene.

Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell, while talking to WLOX, released additional information a few days after Amy Brogdon Anderson, a 43-year-old veterinarian, was killed after she fatally shot Bay St. Louis Police Officer Branden Estorffe and Sgt. Steven Robin outside a Motel 6 parking lot in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

At around 4:30 am, they found 43-year-old Amy Brogdon Anderson sitting in a car with a female minor.



The officers spoke with Anderson for about 30 minutes before she opened fire, Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

On Friday, December 16, Tindell told WLOX that Anderson died after she was struck by a bullet when Officer Estorffe discharged his weapon after the suspect opened fire first from inside her car, immediately killing Officer Robin. The car was parked in a Motel 6 parking lot with Anderson’s daughter in the front passenger seat, who was fortunately uninjured during the altercation.

Shortly after his partner was fatally shot, Officer Estorffe and Anderson then reportedly fired shots at each other, killing the latter at the scene. Officer Estorffe, who was also injured, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials provide details on Amy Brogdon Anderson's death

As per WLOX, on Wednesday, December 14, Amy Brogdon Anderson checked into Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis at 2:30 am with her 8-year-old daughter and three dogs. The two officers reportedly showed up at the motel after a distressed Anderson asked the front desk manager to call 911. Upon arrival, police reportedly spoke to Anderson for thirty minutes inside the room, where she told the officers that she was in fear for her life and believed she was being followed by a white truck.

"This is a sad day for the city of Bay St. Louis and the state of Mississippi with the loss of two fine law enforcement officers getting shot in the line of duty," said Sean Tindell, commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

Commissioner Sean Tindell said that the officers, who reportedly became concerned for the safety of the child, called child protective services after speaking to Anderson for nearly thirty minutes. Tindell said:

“During the course of the conversations with Ms Anderson, the officers became concerned for the safety of her daughter.”

He added:

“She had made a number of comments that had the officers concerned for the safety of the child.”

Mississippi Veterinarian mom told 8yr old daughter to give her the gun - but why did she check into seedy Bay St. Louis motel at the dead of night?

Shortly after, Amy Brogdon Anderson reportedly packed her stuff from the room and moved to a car parked outside the motel with her daughter. Moments later, Anderson, who has a Glock semi-automatic pistol, reportedly fired at the officers, fatally injuring them and herself during the encounter.

Tindell confirmed to the outlet that Anderson’s daughter, who was in the front passenger seat, was reportedly unharmed. The Public Safety Commissioner added that a total of five shots were fired at the scene. Officer Robin was standing at the door of Anderson’s vehicle when he was shot and killed. Officer Estorffe and Anderson then exchanged two shots each, resulting in Anderson being fatally shot in the chest. Estorffe was reportedly hit in the arm and head and was treated for his injuries, but later died at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport.

