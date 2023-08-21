What happened to Andrea Sanders? Investigation underway as 17-year-old girl fatally shot in Milwaukee

On Saturday, August 19, 17-year-old Andrea Sanders was fatally gunned down in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. According to Freshers Live, the teenager was shot near the intersection of 49th and Parkway, in the North Side side of the city.

The victim was subsequently transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. There was reportedly another girl at the scene, but she is believed to have suffered non-critical wounds.

As per Milwaukee authorities, the death of Andrea Sanders remains in the early stages of investigation. Officials have not identified the suspects, nor any potential motivation behind the crime.

Freshers Live reported that investigators have requested members of the public to come forward if they have any information. As the suspects are potentially armed and dangerous, civilians are encouraged to call the authorities instead of confronting them alone.

Authorities investigate the death of Andrea Sanders

As reported by Freshers Live, Andrea Sanders was a high schooler who had an extensive social media presence. On Saturday, she was with a friend at the intersection of 49th and Parkway for undisclosed reasons.

At approximately 5:30 pm, there were reports of gunfire in the area. Authorities noted that they believe that in the aftermath of the shooting, the suspects may have been hiding in the area.

Shortly after the shooting, police and medical officials arrived at the scene. They transported the victim to a local hospital. After she died, her parents identified her body.

In an interview with Fox News, an anonymous friend of Andrea Sanders questioned why the teen had been targeted in the shooting.

"I just have a number of videos and memories of us. It’s just hard to see someone you grew a bond with just gone. We have a dark cloud over our heads," she said.

She continued:

"I’m confused. A baby who is supposed to start school two, three weeks from now can’t finish school, can’t get her diploma. Like, a little girl who was just beginning her life – it hurts…I have a whole empty space in my heart right now."

According to the records of the county medical examiner's office, Sanders was one of 17 minors who have died in homicides since January.

Homicide in Milwaukee

As per Spectrum News, while the overall crime rate in Milwaukee has gone down by 15%, homicides appear to be rising. In 2021, the city had 193 homicide cases. In 2022, the numbers spiked to 214.

As per the Milwaukee homicide database, as of August, there have been 115 homicides in the city in 2023. The database noted that this is 34 less than the number of homicides by this time last year, indicating that the city could potentially see a decline in its murder rate.