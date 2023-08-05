What happened to Sydney Wilson? 13-year-old arrested over fatal shooting of Albuquerque woman

23-year-old Sydney Wilson was shot dead by Marcos Barela, 13, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Wilson was reportedly confronting a group of thieves who allegedly stole her car. Barela turned himself in for the crime, and Wilson's family is now asking for "maximum sentence" for him.

On August 2, 2023, the suspect was charged with an open count of murder, tampering with evidence, and unlawful possession of a handgun by a person. Barela has been booked into Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center on Wednesday.

According to law enforcement officials, Sydney Wilson was declared dead at the site. The victim's mother, Diedra Wilson, described her as being a 'kind and sweet woman.'

Sydney Wilson tracked her stolen Hyundai at the Smith's gas station and confronted the group that reportedly stole it

A horrific shooting took place on July 31, shortly before 9 pm local time, at the Smith’s gas station near Central Ave. and Coors Blvd. S.W. The victim, identified as Sydney Wilson, was present there to confront a group of thieves that was inside her stolen Hyundai.

According to the authorities, witnesses told them that Wilson's car was stolen and she was trying to track it using her cell phone's GPS. The Hyundai was allegedly stolen about three days before the fatal shooting took place.

In the process of trying to nab the thieves, Wilson came across this group of teenagers in her stolen car at the gas station. They later stated that they had also stopped the car and picked up alcohol from Walgreens in Southwest Albuquerque.

As Wilson spotted the teens, she got out of her car to confront them. Soon, the driver of the stolen car drove forward attempting to flee and hit a black Mustang, before crashing into the curb. That was when the teenagers, including the suspect, left the car to flee the site.

While Wilson approached the Hyundai, Barela took his gun out and shot her. Detectives arrived at the scene and then declared her dead. The minor turned himself in and currently faces several charges.

Sydney's family stated they want maximum punishment for the suspect

The victim's mother claimed that she is shocked and still can't believe that something so horrible could happen to her daughter. Crystal Miller, Sydney Wilson's sister, said:

"I'm more hurt and upset with myself because I was literally just seven minutes away. I literally told her, you know, don't do anything. I'll be right there, and I didn't even make it out of there."

She added:

"So right now, I'm more upset with myself that I didn't get out soon to be there to stop it. I feel if I was there, it wouldn't have happened the way it did."

Crystal also revealed that she had asked Sydney to leave the matter and not go after the alleged thieves. However, the victim felt that she could handle a bunch of kids after having so much experience babysitting. Wilson's family is now fighting for her justice.

Miller also stated that Barela's family should be involved and charged if necessary, since he is a minor and should not be owning a gun. On August 4, at 7.30 pm local time, a candlelight vigil was also held by Sydney Wilson's grieving family.