What happened to Angela Bragg? Suspect arrested as 52-year-old woman killed in liquor store

The death of Angela Bragg, a 52-year-old woman, has gripped the nation after a distressing incident at Damon’s Beverage Waterville in Maine. Bragg was allegedly stabbed by a co-worker, 20-year-old Spridal Hubiak, on December 28, 2023. She tragically lost her life, prompting an urgent police response.

The incident unfolded at Damon’s Beverage Waterville on Jefferson Street in Maine. At approximately 4:34 am on December 28, officers from the Waterville Police Department responded to a distress call reporting a deceased body. The caller, an employee at the store, had just arrived and found their co-worker, Angela Bragg, deceased inside.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered Bragg, aged 52, with multiple stab wounds. This prompted Waterville PD to request immediate assistance from the state police’s Major Crimes Unit to investigate the murder at the liquor store.

Subsequently, Spridal Hubiak, a 20-year-old Maine resident, was apprehended in Arkansas on Sunday morning and charged with murder in connection to Angela Bragg's tragic death.

The search and arrest for Angela Bragg's killer

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded decisively to the situation, collaborating with Arkansas State Police to use spike strips. Despite partially disabling the suspect’s vehicle, the pursuit continued until it reached the intersection of Highway 65 and 412, where the driver sought refuge at a local private business, as per the Boone County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The suspect was reportedly driving a black 2010 Ford Taurus with Maine license plate 4666ZR.

Hubiak, upon exiting the vehicle, "brandished an AR-style rifle.: In response, a Boone County deputy took action, firing shots that caused Hubiak to sustain injuries. The officers who arrived quickly removed the injured suspect from the vehicle and immediately administered first aid at the scene.

A detailed statement from the Boone County Shheriff's Office described the incident:

"As police caught up with him, Hubiak exited the vehicle with a rifle and shots were fired, resulting in Hubiak being injured, police say. Upon exiting the vehicle, the suspect brandished an AR-style rifle, immediately prompting a Boone County deputy to discharge their weapon, striking the suspect. Immediate action was taken as responding officers removed the injured suspect from the vehicle, and emergent first aid measures were initiated on-site."

After the confrontation, Spridal Hubiak was rushed by ambulance to the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center for immediate treatment. Though initially stabilized, the severity of his injuries led to his transfer via Life Flight to a medical facility in Green County, Missouri.

Authorities refrained from disclosing further details about the shooting, stating only that Hubiak "is expected to live."

Angela Bragg's daughter speaks out

According to a report from Portland-area CBS affiliate WGME, Angela Bragg’s daughter posted a message to social media directed at Hubiak after news about the slaying broke.

"My mother took you under her wing like a son. Brought you muffins, talked highly of you," she reportedly wrote. "All for you to take her life and leave her there alone at night."

An autopsy conducted by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, Maine, conclusively determined Bragg's manner of death as a homicide, citing the cause of death to be sharp force injury.