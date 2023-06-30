What happened to Daniel Dale Jones? Kentucky pilot killed after plane crashed into Lake Hamilton in Arkansas

Daniel Dale Jones, 49, lost his life when the plane he was on crashed into Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Arkansas. On June 26, 2023, officials responded to a phone call regarding the crash of a small-engine plane into a cove near 161 Port Au Prince Street. The call was received at around 8:09 am.

Multiple agencies responded to the call regarding the crash of the flight that Daniel Dale Jones was on. This includes the Garland County Sheriff’s Office, the Arkansas State Police Department, the Hot Springs Police Department, the Hot Springs Fire Department, the Lake Hamilton Fire Department, the Piney Fire Department, and the dive team of the Garland County Marine Patrol.

The divers recovered the body of Daniel Dale Jones, who was pronounced dead on the spot. Denise Jones, Daniel's co-passenger and daughter, was found to be responsive and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Daniel Dale Jones’s plane was on its way to the Hot Springs Airport when it sent out a distress call

The plane has been identified by authorities as a single-engine Cessna 177 Cardinal.

The plane has been identified by authorities as a single-engine Cessna 177 Cardinal. Its tail number was N3138T. It had initially taken off from Kentucky and was forced to change its destination to the Hot Springs Airport. As per reports from authorities at the Hot Springs Airport, the plane made a distress call to the airport, where it sought permission to land due to aircraft distress.

As per a press release issued by the Garland County Sheriff’s Department, the destination of the crashed airplane that Daniel Dale Jones was on has been confirmed. The release states:

"It has been confirmed that they were en route to the Hot Springs Airport and their last location is being investigated by the FAA as well as the reason for the distress call."

Since the plane never made a landing at the Hot Springs airport, authorities were contacted at the earliest, which is when they made their way to the crash site. It was found completely submerged, as per reports from THV11.

The precise reason for the tragic crash is unknown as of now. The number of passengers in the aircraft, besides Daniel Dale Jones and Denise Jones, prior to its crash is also unclear at the moment. Denise Jones, who was found alive at the site, was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences from the local hospital she was initially taken to.

