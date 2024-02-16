What happened to Ashley Calo? Two people arrested after Wisconsin woman found dead in car with unharmed toddler

33-year-old West Bend woman Ashley Calo was found dead in a crashed vehicle on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Along with Calo, cops found a 3-year-old child in the passenger seat of the car. Police have confirmed that the child was found completely unharmed, and they are currently treating the case as a homicide investigation.

Law enforcement officials have further taken two people into custody in connection to Ashley Calo's death. They didn't immediately reveal the suspects' identities. However, one of the suspects was later identified as 20-year-old Annaka Winter Trudell. Currently, no formal charges have been filed against either of the two suspects.

Ashley Calo was found deceased in a crashed car on Tuesday, which led police to treat it like a homicide case

A horrific discovery was made by Fond du Lac police on Tuesday, a crashed car near North Main and Follett downtown Fond du Lac, on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. The victim was later identified as 33-year-old Ashley Calo, and cops also discovered an unharmed child in the passenger seat. TMJ4 reported that cops have revealed that the victim's death is related to another scene near a strip mall.

After getting assistance from the community and conducting a thorough investigation, cops found two suspects and took them into custody. The two suspects include 20-year-old Annaka Winter Trudell and a 21-year-old man. While no official charges have been filed, cops believe that Trudell must be charged with first-degree reckless homicide. The man was accused of allegedly aiding a felon in the reported murder case.

Although police have not revealed the exact links that made them believe the suspects could be connected to the murder, Trudell is currently detained at Fond du Lac County Jail. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday; however, no official information has been revealed regarding the same. According to NBC 26, Dawn Smet, a bar owner whose establishment is quite close to the scene, said,

"We came out to kind of look at it and investigate, and by then the vehicle had already stopped on top the brush and was at a standstill."

Calo's friends talk about her sense of humor while remembering her

Friends and family are trying to cope with the tragic loss of the 33-year-old woman. She was rushed to the hospital after cops arrived at the scene. However, she later succumbed to the injuries. NBC 26 reported statements given by several people who knew the victim. Briana Ilgen, who reportedly knew Ashley Calo for more than a decade, said,

"She has the most infectious smile. She would brighten anyone's day. It doesn't matter. Like she had the best sense of humor. She loved her son more than anything. He loved her more than anything."

The autopsy was scheduled for Thursday

Another individual, identified as Derik Golemgeski, claimed that he had known Ashley Calo for a long time. Golemgeski remembered her sense of humor and said,

"It's hard to put into words, but her smile, the way that she can make you feel… I mean, you can take that into your own life. She's gone too soon."

Authorities are looking into the matter and trying to unearth all the details.

