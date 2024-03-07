What happened to Assemblyman Smullen's son? Condolences pour in as NY lawmaker shares heartbreaking post 

Assemblyman Robert Smullen’s son, AJ, also known as Alexander Smullen, has passed away at the age of 14. This comes after he was involved in a life-threatening car crash that left him in the ICU for two weeks. Netizens have since taken to the internet to extend support to the grieving family.

According to North County Public Radio, AJ was struck by a car while he was playing outside with his friends in Niskayuna on Thursday, February 22. Following the accident, he was admitted to the pediatric ICU at Albany Medical Center, where he was being treated for a traumatic brain injury as he was in critical condition.

Yesterday, Robert Smullen took to his official Facebook account to announce that AJ had passed away. While sharing an image of their son along with a puppy, the assemblyman wrote in his post:

“AJ’s fight is over, please pray for his soul in Heaven. Megan and I are heartbroken, thank you to everyone who prayed for him and supported our whole family during this tragedy, we appreciate it.”

According to CBS6 Albany, law enforcement is still investigating the crash alongside the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office. The vehicle’s driver remained uninjured following the accident.

Netizens share their condolences as Assemblyman Robert Smullen’s son passes away

Internet users were heartbroken by the news. Many flooded Smullen’s Facebook page with their condolences. A few read:

Alexander is survived by his parents and three siblings. While he was in the hospital, his Mayfield Central School classmates declared March 1 as “Flannel Friday.” Many students wore flannel shirts to encourage a quick recovery. The Mayfield Superintendent of Schools, Christopher Harper, released a statement following the tragic announcement of AJ’s death. He said:

“Our school community is in deep mourning after learning of AJ’s passing. We are devastated by the death of such a young life.”

Governor Kathy Hochul also released a public statement, saying:

“I’m heartbroken at the news of the passing of AJ Smullen this morning. My prayers and condolences are with Assemblyman Smullen and his family as they mourn the loss of their son.”

Will Barclay, the Assembly Minority Leader, also released an official statement and shared the Assembly Republican Conference’s condolences with the assemblyman and his wife, Megan. He also acknowledged AJ’s family’s “strength and perseverance” as he fought for his life.

For those uninitiated, Assemblyman Robert represents the 118th Assembly District in New York, which also includes the Mohawk Valley and segments of the Adirondacks.