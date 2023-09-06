What happened to Aurora and Kellan Starr? Florida mom speaks out as 4-year-old twins suffocate to death in toy box 

Florida mom Sadie Myers lost her 4-year-old twins after they allegedly suffocated to death inside a toy box on August 26, 2023. This happened after the children, Aurora and Kellan Starr snuck out of bed in the middle of the night and got into the box, where they ran out of oxygen.

Sadie Myers recently shed light on the situation and penned a lengthy note about the same on Facebook as she wrote:

"We were so very LUCKY to get the gift of having the twins with us for even a short time, because they changed us all for the better and brought sooo much light and love into our lives, every second with those twins was full of laughter, silliness, dancing, silly questions and funny faces, games and jokes, happiness and LoVE!!!"

The Florida twins died in their toy box after they got out of bed to play

A family in Florida experienced a nightmare on August 26, 2023, when Aurora and Kellan died after getting suffocated inside a box that was used to store toys.

Sadie Myers shared a note online, narrating the events of that night. She mentioned that while she was at work, the twins' father, Donn Starr tucked them into bed. However, the duo decided to get into their cedar toy box and play early the next morning. Their mom stated that they often woke up and played with their toys before they went back to sleep in a "weird place in their room."

"Friday night the weird place they decided to snuggle up and go back to sleep was in their cedar toy chest that we use to store all their stuffed animals. They pulled out all but a couple stuffed animals, I guess they left some to keep it comfy in there, then they laid inside head to toe with one arm each over their twin and I’m assuming said 'good night kell kell' and 'night night sissy,'" she wrote.

However, the children eventually ran out of oxygen and lost their lives. The bodies were found by the twins' older brother in their Florida house and he thought that his siblings were sleeping. However, Sadie knew "something wasn't right" and realized that she was "too late."

The distraught Florida mother wrote in the Facebook post:

"Not many will know the pain of losing two children at the same time, and losing them in a way that makes no sense."

She further warned other parents to be careful about toy boxes, as they are soundproof and restrict airflow when they are shut. She also stated that parents should just destroy these items.

"I have to believe that something in this universe chose them specifically, maybe to protect them from some future tragedy, or maybe because their souls were too perfect for this world," she wrote.

The children's aunt, Deanna, launched a GoFundMe page to meet their funeral expenses. The page aimed to collect $10,000 and has raised $24,600 as of this writing.

Authorities revealed that the case is currently under investigation and more details about the same are awaited.