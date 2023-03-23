What happened to Austin Lyle? Denver East High School gunman found dead following shooting

On Wednesday, March 22, Denver East High School shooting suspect Austin Lyle was found dead in what appeared to be a suicide. According to the New York Post, the 17-year-old is suspected of shooting two school administrators when they searched him for weapons during a routine check. While one of the victims is currently out of the hospital, the other is reportedly still in critical condition.

Trigger warning: This article concerns gun violence.

According to CNN, the shooting occurred at approximately 10 am. Austin Lyle was subjected to a weapons check due to a history of behavioral issues at the school. However, the teen was accused of firing at both administrators before leaving the scene.

Karen Morfitt @KarenMorfitt Park County Sheriff a moment ago updating us on the search for East High shooting suspect Austin Lyle. A body was found in the area. Park County Sheriff a moment ago updating us on the search for East High shooting suspect Austin Lyle. A body was found in the area. https://t.co/V2Z5fAJtmp

Austin Lyle quickly became the subject of a manhunt by Denver authorities. Officials told 9News Denver that his body was discovered near his 2005 Red Volvo XC90 at approximately 9 pm. They believe whatever wounds he exhibited were most likely self-inflicted.

Officials comment on the discovery of Austin Lyle's body

After Austin Lyle's body was recovered, authorities lifted a shelter-in-place order that had been placed to ensure that civilians of the surrounding areas remained safe during the manhunt.

Kyle Clark @KyleClark NEW: Denver Police are now publicly identifying the suspected shooter from East High. 17 year old Austin Lyle is still at large. Police believe he may be in a 2005 red Volvo XC60. NEW: Denver Police are now publicly identifying the suspected shooter from East High. 17 year old Austin Lyle is still at large. Police believe he may be in a 2005 red Volvo XC60. https://t.co/hafX7mpkJO

Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw said that the order could have lasted for multiple days if Austin Lyle wasn't found. He said:

"(People)should feel relieved that we came up here and solved the problem and that we don't have to wait until tomorrow morning or the next few days."

McGraw said that authorities deemed the order necessary because of Austin Lyle's history of volatile behavior. The teen was transferred to Denver after exhibiting behavioral issues at his last school. After administrators began to feel he may be capable of perpetrating violence, they began to search him for arms in the mornings.

K-12 School Shooting Database @K12ssdb According to the Denver Police Department, the suspect is 17-year-old Austin Lyle. Lyle is a student at the school and was under a safety plan to be patted down each day before entering the school.



He is not in custody and considered armed and dangerous. According to the Denver Police Department, the suspect is 17-year-old Austin Lyle. Lyle is a student at the school and was under a safety plan to be patted down each day before entering the school.He is not in custody and considered armed and dangerous. https://t.co/Uqli2dE2hd

During the search, Mayor Michael Hancock had described the teen as armed, dangerous, and willing to use his firearm. He said:

“We are looking for the suspect. We will find that suspect, and we will hold that suspect accountable for his actions this morning in placing everyone in danger and certainly wounding the two staff members who were doing their job and trying to keep everyone safe at the time.”

While the search for Lyle began in the Denver Metropolitan area, it soon expanded to other parts of Colorado. The teen's official cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Denver East high school responds to the incident of gun violence

As per the Gun Violence Archive, the incident marks the 18th shooting which led to injury or death in an American elementary or secondary school this year.

Rob Harris @robharristv Just confirmed with Cherry Creek Public Schools that Austin Lyle was expelled from Overland High School for “violations of board policy” twitter.com/denverpolice/s… Just confirmed with Cherry Creek Public Schools that Austin Lyle was expelled from Overland High School for “violations of board policy” twitter.com/denverpolice/s…

In the aftermath of the situation, Denver East High School canceled all classes for the week. They also noted that two armed officers will guard the school for the rest of the year.

