What did Massimo Marenghi do? Massachusetts man pleads guilty to attempted murder-for-hire plot

On Thursday, March 18, Massachusetts man Massimo Marenghi pleaded guilty to attempting to arrange the murder of his wife. In January 2021, the then-54-year-old tried to organize the killing through an undercover federal agent posing as a contract killer.

He now faces up to 10 years,to be sentenced June 8.

According to the New York Post, Massimo Marenghi had attempted to kill his wife after she sought to file a restraining order against him. He reportedly offered the undercover agent $10,000 for the murder. He also provided the agent with a photo of his wife, before telling him how to avoid surveillance cameras in his household.

Officials have stated that Massimo Marenghi could face up to 10 years in prison for conspiring to kill his wife. He must also pay a fine of up to $250,000.

Massimo Marenghi's acquaintance helped authorities catch him

As per Law&Crime, Massimo Marenghi allegedly emerged on the radar of Massachusetts authorities after he a told an acquaintance of his that he planned to murder his wife. However, the acquaintance was in reality a confidential informant for the police.

The affidavit stated that the confidential informant confirmed that Marenghi was serious. The suspect then proceeded to text the informant a photo of his wife, as well as other information.

The affidavit read:

“(The informant) responded that if Marenghhi was serious about having his wife killed, then the cost would be $10,000 in cash. MARENGHI agreed and provided CS with photographs of his wife, information regarding his wife’s employment location and hours, her home address in Malden, a description of her vehicle, and her telephone number.”

After notifying the authorities that Massimo Marenghi planned to kill his wife, the informant agreed to assist in the case. He passed Marenghi information about a contract killer, who was in reality an undercover federal agent.

In order to confirm Marenghi's intentions and identity, the agent used a series of code words and also listed requirements the suspect should meet.

The affidavit read:

“Using coded language, the undercover agent indicated that the job would require ‘blueprints,’ ‘pictures of the site,’ ‘what time work could start,’ and a ‘preliminary invoice."

The agent proceeded to schedule a meeting with Marenghi. During this first meeting, they discussed the details of the murder, as well as the most efficient way to carry it out. In a second meeting, the suspect gave the agent $1500 in advance to carry out the contract.

The suspect seen with his wife (images via Massimo Marenghi/Facebook)

Marenghi reportedly told the agent that the sooner the 'demolition' job was carried out, the sooner he could pay him the money.

He allegedly said:

"Yeah, I need to ... eliminate that problem."

In addition to the jail time, Marenghi could face a three-year supervised release period. His sentencing is scheduled for June 8.

