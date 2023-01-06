What happened to Sean Patterson? Contract Killing meaning explored amid latest police findings

Sean Patterson, a British man, was shot to death in Jamaica on January 2, in what the local police believe is a case of contract killing.

The 33-year-old personal trainer from Shepherd's Bush, West London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head in Bogue Hill, St. James, on Monday. As per local authorities, the killing was ordered in Britain.

On January 4, Jamaica's Constabulary’s deputy commissioner, Fitz Bailey, stated via a video statement that so far they have theorized that it was a contract killing "that emanated from Britain.”

Jamaica Constabulary Force @JamaicaConstab



youtu.be/ZUTOI8Kb8wA Update: Man arrested for the contract killing of UK National in Jamaica on Monday, January 2. Watch as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey provides an update. Update: Man arrested for the contract killing of UK National in Jamaica on Monday, January 2. Watch as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey provides an update.youtu.be/ZUTOI8Kb8wA

The authorities also stated that they have arrested a man of British nationality for the same. Local reports previously reported that a 34-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the same.

As per the website Definitions, contract killing is described as a type of murder in which one party pays another to murder an individual or a group of people on their behalf. It is an unlawful agreement between two or more parties in which one side commits to murder the target for monetary or other compensation.

Timeline of events that led to Sean Patterson's demise

Sumner @renmusb1 Vacationing personal trainer from the UK was found in a “pool of blood” at a villa in Jamaica fatally shot 12 times in what police said was an ordered hit. A hooded gunman attacked Sean Patterson, 33, of London, as he sat with a friend by the pool at the One Love Guest House Vacationing personal trainer from the UK was found in a “pool of blood” at a villa in Jamaica fatally shot 12 times in what police said was an ordered hit. A hooded gunman attacked Sean Patterson, 33, of London, as he sat with a friend by the pool at the One Love Guest House 😢 https://t.co/FMhJlOuWQn

Sean Patterson arrived in Jamaica from London on December 29, 2022, via a Virgin Atlantic flight. As per the police, he was accompanied by another man from London.

The duo reportedly spent three days at an apartment before moving to a villa based in Bogue Hill, St. James, for five nights. Sean Patterson and the other man then attended a concert in Kingston, where they met up with a third man, police stated. The trio were staying at the same property but in three different rooms.

On January 2, at around noon, Patterson and the third man went to the property's pool when a “lone man dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt” fired shots with a handgun at the former.

Sean Patterson was immediately rushed to the hospital but could not be revived. There was no proof that Patterson was robbed or had any links in Jamaica, according to the deputy commissioner of police.

Andrew Russell - Davis @Diana6197Davis Police investigating shooting of Briton in Jamaica theorise his murder was a contract killing from UK; 72 hours after his arrival in Montego Bay! Credible information Sean Patterson had extensive criminal record for a number of criminal offences; narcotics, violence & firearms! Police investigating shooting of Briton in Jamaica theorise his murder was a contract killing from UK; 72 hours after his arrival in Montego Bay! Credible information Sean Patterson had extensive criminal record for a number of criminal offences; narcotics, violence & firearms! https://t.co/nTcmhtLSHB

While speaking with the Daily Mail, the deceased's mother, Lesley Wright, revealed that her son was "having the time of his life" in Jamaica and had family in the country via his father's side. She also revealed that Patterson was engaged to be married this year and was hoping to meet his family.

“I’ve lost my baby. No mother should have to bury her child.”

The authorities in charge stated that the investigation into the murder case is "making significant progress" and they are looking to work with "international partners."

According to The Gleaner newspaper, 198 murders occurred in St. James in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes