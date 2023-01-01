What happened to Isaiah Cordero? California deputy killed during traffic stop shootout

Isaiah Cordero, a California Sheriff's deputy, was fatally shot during a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon. The suspect was cornered after a manhunt and shot to death by the authorities.

According to Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, the tragic incident happened during a traffic stop at Jurupa Valley. Deputy Isaiah Cordero had reportedly only been working as a coveted motorcycle deputy on the force for about three months when he was killed in the line of duty.

Bianco further stated that the deputy, 32, was shot by William Shae McKay around 2 pm and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The shooting resulted in an intense car chase through the freeways of San Bernardino County.

According to The Post, television footage showed at least two dozen police vehicles pursuing the suspect's pickup truck as bystanders moved their cars out of the way of the massive chase.

The action did not end with McKay's car crashing, however. Sheriff Bianco said that Cordero's suspected killer was subdued after an exchange of gunfire. The Riverside County Sheriff said:

"I want to send a message and let me be very clear. Anyone who targets a member of law enforcement in our community will be met with swift action."

Isaiah Cordero was like a "little brother" to his colleagues

A traffic stop in the Jurupa Valley led to the tragic death of a California Sheriff's deputy, who other officers claim was like a "little brother" to them. After announcing the death, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said that the entire department was "deeply heartbroken" over the loss.

Isaiah Cordero joined the force in May 2014 as a correctional deputy. According to the Sheriff, Cordero joined the 204 Basic Academy in February 2018 and was promoted to a sworn deputy sheriff upon completion of the program. Following that, he also graduated from Motor School in September and had been working as a motorcycle deputy since then. Bianco said:

"He certainly embodied our motto of service before self."

Mourning the sudden and cruel loss of deputy Isaiah Cordero, the Riverside Sheriff's Association issued a statement, saying:

"We are devastated by the grief of losing Deputy Isaiah Cordero, a deputy who was a ray of sunshine in the Riverside Sheriff's Department, a person who was dedicated to protecting others. Once again, we face a tragic reminder of the selflessness and unwavering courage required of peace officers and their families...Deputy Cordero's death leaves a tremendous hole in the hearts of so many people who had the chance to know him personally."

Cordero was fatally shot by William Shae McKay, a known criminal, near the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue. Sheriff Bianco said the shooting was reported by a bystander who remained with the wounded deputy until paramedics reached the scene.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also issued a statement on the death of deputy Cordero on Thursday night. In the statement, he said:

"Jennifer and I extend our deepest sympathies to Deputy Isaiah Cordero's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. He served his community selflessly, and with dedication and courage. We owe him our respect, gratitude, and will remember his sacrifice."

Isaiah Cordero is reportedly the first Riverside County deputy killed in the line of duty in over 10 years.

