Who was Cesar Echaverry? Police officer dies after getting shot in Miami-Dade robbery chase

Miami-Dade police officer Cesar Echaverry died at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center on Wednesday, August 17, after sustaining a gunshot injury to the head on August 15 during a recent gunfight.

He was shot in the head while responding to an armed robbery in Broward County.

Ex-officer Cesar Echaverry was a member of Robbery Intervention Detail

Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III @AFreddyRamirez It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of Officer Cesar "Echy" Echaverry. Surrounded by loved ones, Echy succumbed to his injuries after a brief battle for his life. It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of Officer Cesar "Echy" Echaverry. Surrounded by loved ones, Echy succumbed to his injuries after a brief battle for his life. https://t.co/gue5oQZwug

Cesar 'Echy' Echaverry, 29, was a member of Miami-Dade Police's Robbery Intervention Detail. RID works in crime-ridden neighborhoods. Cesar served as a police officer for five years. Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez announced after his death:

“Surrounded by loved ones, Echy succumbed to his injuries after a brief battle for his life. Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving and protecting our community.”

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, the suspect has been identified as Jeremy Horton, 32.

On Monday night, Jeremy Horton was driving a car that was involved in an armed robbery in the area when Cesar Echaverry noticed it and tried to pull him over. A chase ensued in Liberty City, which ended with Horton crashing his vehicle. This was followed by a foot pursuit that left the suspect dead and Echaverry badly injured.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement:

“I am heartbroken to learn of Detective Cesar Echaverry’s death. He laid down his life to stop a violent criminal, and we will be forever grateful for his selfless service and sacrifice to our community.”

Esteban Bovo @MayorBovo I am heartbroken by the news of the passing of Miami-Dade County Officer, Cesar “Echy” Echaverry, who died in the line of duty while protecting and serving his community. Viviana and I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time. I am heartbroken by the news of the passing of Miami-Dade County Officer, Cesar “Echy” Echaverry, who died in the line of duty while protecting and serving his community. Viviana and I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time. https://t.co/jy4SVyKkdE

Before the officer's death, a substantial number of officers were observed standing at the JMH ER entrance to support their comrade, according to reports.

Miami-Dade Police Chief Alfredo Ramirez previously said:

“I ask our community to please stand as one and pray. We have hard days ahead of us. We have to do this together as one, as a community, as a law enforcement family. Right now all I ask for is prayers and good thoughts, and unity.”

Karli Barnett @KarliBarnett



We are awaiting more information. These are all the @MiamiDadePD cars lining the way to Jackson Memorial Hospital right now where an officer was taken tonight.We are awaiting more information. @CBSMiami These are all the @MiamiDadePD cars lining the way to Jackson Memorial Hospital right now where an officer was taken tonight. We are awaiting more information. @CBSMiami https://t.co/YaYUdl1CiM

Ceaser Echaverry will be honored with a memorial service

A memorial service will be held in honor of the late officer Ceaser Echaverry, the first Miami-Dade police officer to die in the line of duty under both Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Director Ramirez. His name will also be carved onto a limestone wall at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava was shattered after learning of the officer's untimely death. She spent time in the hospital until Cesar Echaverry passed away, comforting the officer's family and friends.

Police Softball Podcast @Police_Softball Prayers up for Cesar Echaverry, his family, his Miami 5-0 squad and all his brothers and sisters in Blue down in Miami. He was shot in the line of duty last night and remains in critical condition Prayers up for Cesar Echaverry, his family, his Miami 5-0 squad and all his brothers and sisters in Blue down in Miami. He was shot in the line of duty last night and remains in critical condition🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/mAYto3rNXK

She described:

“He laid down his life to stop a violent criminal and we will be forever grateful for his selfless service and sacrifice to our community. Echy, as he was lovingly known to his police family, will be remembered always for his courage, his sense of duty and his unwavering dedication to keeping our residents safe.”

She continued:

“Our county is safer because of his bravery...a sacrifice we will never forget.”

Officer Echaverry is the first South Florida police officer killed since Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino was shot to death in October 2021.

