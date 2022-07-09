Hideo Kojima memes take over the internet after famous game developer is mistaken as Shinzo Abe's assassin 

Video game creator Hideo Kojima has been incorrectly accused of assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Misinformation circulated across social media after a Greek news station showed images of Kojima while covering the assassination.

Meanwhile, a French far-right politician also retweeted images of the legendary video game creator in relation to the assassination. Since then, hilarious memes about the mistake have flooded the internet.

The 67-year-old former Japanese Prime Minister was part of the country’s Liberal Democratic Party. He served in the office from 2006 to 2007 until his health took a toll as he was suffering from ulcerative colitis. Abe went on to reclaim the position in 2012 and held it until 2020.

The former Prime Minister was shot in the Nara prefecture on July 8 during a speech. The shooter has since been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, who confessed to killing Shinzo Abe. The assassin was a former marine self-defense force member.

Making a grave error, French far-right politician Damien Rieu took to Twitter tweeting an image of the Metal Gear Solid creator in relation to the assassination. In the now-deleted tweet, Rieu attached an image of Hideo Kojima wearing a Soviet cap and wrote:

“Far left extremism kills”

Nox Dawn 🐸 @NoxDawn In a now deleted tweet, French far-right politician Damien Rieu accused the far-left of murdering Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and used photos of game developer Hideo Kojima instead of pictures of the current suspect Tetsuya Yamagami In a now deleted tweet, French far-right politician Damien Rieu accused the far-left of murdering Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and used photos of game developer Hideo Kojima instead of pictures of the current suspect Tetsuya Yamagami https://t.co/2zpmL5kVnD

Damien Rieu also retweeted another post that implied that the Death Stranding creator was the killer. The retweet has also since been deleted.

Adding to the misinformation, Iran’s Mashregh News and Greek news channel ANT1 implied that Kojima was the killer by using his picture. Since then, the former has corrected the error while the latter has deleted the video online.

According to the website Kotaku, the Greek channel’s segment said:

“Tetsuya has confessed to his actions to the police, admitting that he wanted Abe dead because he was disappointed and upset with him. The police have learned that he [the culprit] had served in the Navy Special Forces and taught a unit in Medical School on Physiotherapy for dementia patients. He was passionate about Che Guevara.”

The Kavernacle @TheKavernacle Greek news channel using pictures of Hideo Kojima wearing a Soviet ushanka, Joker t-shirt and standing next to a photo of Che Guevara - saying he’s Shinzo Abe’s assassin!? Greek news channel using pictures of Hideo Kojima wearing a Soviet ushanka, Joker t-shirt and standing next to a photo of Che Guevara - saying he’s Shinzo Abe’s assassin!? https://t.co/JiwZKtA7pJ

Netizens react to Hideo Kojima being blamed for Shinzo Abe’s assassination

Internet users found it amusing that the game creator was accused of the assassination. Some also called out the Greek news channel for being “racist.”

Many memes of Hideo Kojima’s reaction to being accused of the killing flooded Twitter. A few of them read:

📼Specter📼 @SpecterM91 Famed video game director Hideo Kojima when I show up to break him out of his cell after being pinned as the killer of former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe Famed video game director Hideo Kojima when I show up to break him out of his cell after being pinned as the killer of former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe https://t.co/cD6T1vRBCv

Ultimate Visual☆Nova Editor @Lucawesome Hideo Kojima coming out from watching the new Minions movie and seeing why he's trending. Hideo Kojima coming out from watching the new Minions movie and seeing why he's trending. https://t.co/HGV8yQMpgZ

anthony @IceCreamTony did you kill shinzo abe ?



hideo kojima : did you kill shinzo abe ?hideo kojima : https://t.co/grfhpUFggV

PixelatedGarrett 🌻 🇺🇦 ☮️ @DigitalGarrett Hideo Kojima looking at all the news outlets saying he assassinated Shinzo Abe like Hideo Kojima looking at all the news outlets saying he assassinated Shinzo Abe like https://t.co/0QtdQ2oMGX

People across Twitter were sharing hilarious memes about how they reacted to the misinformed news and how they believed Kojima might be reacting to the news. One user also stated that the video game creator being misidentified as the assassin was not on their "2022 bingo card."

The CEO of Swag @Swagzard78 Hideo Kojima watching all The Mask movies in succession while Greek news channels blame him for Shinzo Abe's death Hideo Kojima watching all The Mask movies in succession while Greek news channels blame him for Shinzo Abe's death https://t.co/sqDbw41tBk

KΛITEXEL @Kai_Texel Hideo Kojima being misidentified as Shinzo Abe assassin by a far-right news channel was not on my 2022 bingo card Hideo Kojima being misidentified as Shinzo Abe assassin by a far-right news channel was not on my 2022 bingo card

Dingus @dinglexxl They think Hideo KOJIMA killed the former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe?? LMAO They think Hideo KOJIMA killed the former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe?? LMAO https://t.co/cV2viWG8rS

One person said that Kojima couldn't be the assassin since he had cried while watching the film Paddington 2. Meanwhile, another Twitter user noted that they never thought that "the french right is trying to frame Hideo Kojima for the assassination of Shinzo Abe" would be a part of history.

Doni @iamseenthink HIDEO_KOJIMA @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN Fantastic! Paddington leads to good and bad, even to ppl who are in between shelf themselves out from the outside to make them find their own way. Very well made film that I cried many times. Sally Hawkins at the end scene makes u impressed more if u’ve seen The Shape of Water. Fantastic! Paddington leads to good and bad, even to ppl who are in between shelf themselves out from the outside to make them find their own way. Very well made film that I cried many times. Sally Hawkins at the end scene makes u impressed more if u’ve seen The Shape of Water. https://t.co/CFiEVxFS4D Hideo Kojima did not assassinate Shinzo Abe, considering the fact that he cried several times while watching Paddington 2. twitter.com/HIDEO_KOJIMA_E… Hideo Kojima did not assassinate Shinzo Abe, considering the fact that he cried several times while watching Paddington 2. twitter.com/HIDEO_KOJIMA_E…

Barra @ThatBmanGuy Hideo Kojima opening up twitter to tell everyone that he saw the new Thor movie only to see some Greek news report accusing him of assassinating Shinzo Abe

Hideo Kojima opening up twitter to tell everyone that he saw the new Thor movie only to see some Greek news report accusing him of assassinating Shinzo Abe https://t.co/eAKJ5wPFfV

mr swag@ainispoilers @fawfulness never thot “the french right is trying to frame hideo kojima for the assassination of shinzo abe” would be a real point in history but never thot “the french right is trying to frame hideo kojima for the assassination of shinzo abe” would be a real point in history but

The 58-year-old did not respond to any serious misinformation at the time of writing this article.

The rumor of Hideo Kojima being the person behind the assassination reportedly developed from 4chan.

An anonymous user claimed that a 58-year-old “known left wing extremist” was responsible for the killing. They also attached a picture of the video game creator on the board titled- /pol/ politically incorrect.

Some details about Hideo Koshima

Hideo Kojima is a celebrated Japanese video game creator. He is best known for his collaborations with Konami, with whom he created the fan-favorite Metal Gear games. He exited Konami in 2015.

Kojima is currently creating a sequel to Death Stranding. Sources also claim that he is creating a game for Xbox as well.

