Hideo Kojima memes take over the internet after famous game developer is mistaken as Shinzo Abe's assassin 

Video game creator Hideo Kojima has been incorrectly accused of assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Misinformation circulated across social media after a Greek news station showed images of Kojima while covering the assassination.
Meanwhile, a French far-right politician also retweeted images of the legendary video game creator in relation to the assassination. Since then, hilarious memes about the mistake have flooded the internet.
The 67-year-old former Japanese Prime Minister was part of the country’s Liberal Democratic Party. He served in the office from 2006 to 2007 until his health took a toll as he was suffering from ulcerative colitis. Abe went on to reclaim the position in 2012 and held it until 2020.
The former Prime Minister was shot in the Nara prefecture on July 8 during a speech. The shooter has since been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, who confessed to killing Shinzo Abe. The assassin was a former marine self-defense force member.
Making a grave error, French far-right politician Damien Rieu took to Twitter tweeting an image of the Metal Gear Solid creator in relation to the assassination. In the now-deleted tweet, Rieu attached an image of Hideo Kojima wearing a Soviet cap and wrote:
“Far left extremism kills”
Damien Rieu also retweeted another post that implied that the Death Stranding creator was the killer. The retweet has also since been deleted.
Adding to the misinformation, Iran’s Mashregh News and Greek news channel ANT1 implied that Kojima was the killer by using his picture. Since then, the former has corrected the error while the latter has deleted the video online.
According to the website Kotaku, the Greek channel’s segment said:
“Tetsuya has confessed to his actions to the police, admitting that he wanted Abe dead because he was disappointed and upset with him. The police have learned that he [the culprit] had served in the Navy Special Forces and taught a unit in Medical School on Physiotherapy for dementia patients. He was passionate about Che Guevara.”
Netizens react to Hideo Kojima being blamed for Shinzo Abe’s assassination
Internet users found it amusing that the game creator was accused of the assassination. Some also called out the Greek news channel for being “racist.”
Many memes of Hideo Kojima’s reaction to being accused of the killing flooded Twitter. A few of them read:
People across Twitter were sharing hilarious memes about how they reacted to the misinformed news and how they believed Kojima might be reacting to the news. One user also stated that the video game creator being misidentified as the assassin was not on their "2022 bingo card."
One person said that Kojima couldn't be the assassin since he had cried while watching the film Paddington 2. Meanwhile, another Twitter user noted that they never thought that "the french right is trying to frame Hideo Kojima for the assassination of Shinzo Abe" would be a part of history.
The 58-year-old did not respond to any serious misinformation at the time of writing this article.
The rumor of Hideo Kojima being the person behind the assassination reportedly developed from 4chan.
An anonymous user claimed that a 58-year-old “known left wing extremist” was responsible for the killing. They also attached a picture of the video game creator on the board titled- /pol/ politically incorrect.
Some details about Hideo Koshima
Hideo Kojima is a celebrated Japanese video game creator. He is best known for his collaborations with Konami, with whom he created the fan-favorite Metal Gear games. He exited Konami in 2015.
Kojima is currently creating a sequel to Death Stranding. Sources also claim that he is creating a game for Xbox as well.