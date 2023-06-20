What happened to Baby Chanel? Racist foster family controversy explained as netizens express outrage

A Twitter thread about Baby Chanel, who is being taken care of by a foster family in Alaska, is doing the rounds on the internet. The thread, shared by @retriograde, mentioned that Baby Chanel is being taken care of by a family who is racist, and they keep sharing her picture on Facebook with racist comments.
Baby Chanel is living with Joseph Jurco and Nikki Richman. The Jurco family shares several pictures of Bbay Chanel and has called her 'little Native baby' in several posts. They replied to someone asking about Baby Chanel, saying,
"She don't really look like us it's going to be hard explaining to her what happened with her family. If we can keep her that long we have been fighting it trying to keep her from the village, she at least has a chance at life being with us."
It is worth taking note that Joseph Jurco and Nikki Richman were seen exchanging comments where they said that these people should stick to hunting and gathering.
Nikki also said,
"Prayers for Swlawik to one day get their s*it together so Alaska can take them seriously."
It was also mentioned on the Twitter thread that Baby Chanel's mother was murdered. Currently, the baby's grandmother, Arlene, has been fighting to get custody. The next court date, in this case, is scheduled for June 21, 2023.
Social media users were agitated after coming across the posts of the foster family's racist remarks against Baby Chanel
As internet users came across the posts of the foster family that is currently taking care of the baby, they were left furious. Several social media users said these people are painting the natives as addicts and alcoholics. While others said that the child is being called 'native baby' but the dog is getting called by its name.
US Supreme Court's decision to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act
was praised by Alaskan Natives
Recently, the US Supreme Court made the decision to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act. In the ruling on Thursday, June 15, the claims about ICWA being racist and unconstitutional were rejected.
This decision was celebrated by Alaskan Natives, who said that this is something that they deeply care about. Julie Kitka, president of the Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) told Alaska Public Media
"Tribal sovereignty could have seen widespread erosion. It also could have undermined AFN’s progress in working with the state to build a better partnership with tribes in child custody matters."
For those unaware, the ICWA law was passed in 1978, and the tribes were given full control of child custody cases.