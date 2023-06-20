What happened to Baby Chanel? Racist foster family controversy explained as netizens express outrage

A Twitter thread about Baby Chanel, who is being taken care of by a foster family in Alaska, is doing the rounds on the internet. The thread, shared by @retriograde, mentioned that Baby Chanel is being taken care of by a family who is racist, and they keep sharing her picture on Facebook with racist comments.

Beck ❄️ @retrograde



Hi all, this post is going viral on Facebook, and I was asked to share by the close friend of the beautiful baby’s mother.



Baby Chanel is currently being held by a racist white family in Alaska.



(More in thread.) THIS IS WHY ICWA EXISTS.Hi all, this post is going viral on Facebook, and I was asked to share by the close friend of the beautiful baby’s mother.Baby Chanel is currently being held by a racist white family in Alaska.(More in thread.) THIS IS WHY ICWA EXISTS.Hi all, this post is going viral on Facebook, and I was asked to share by the close friend of the beautiful baby’s mother.Baby Chanel is currently being held by a racist white family in Alaska.(More in thread.)🔽 https://t.co/FMc7uJvyxN

Baby Chanel is living with Joseph Jurco and Nikki Richman. The Jurco family shares several pictures of Bbay Chanel and has called her 'little Native baby' in several posts. They replied to someone asking about Baby Chanel, saying,

"She don't really look like us it's going to be hard explaining to her what happened with her family. If we can keep her that long we have been fighting it trying to keep her from the village, she at least has a chance at life being with us."

It is worth taking note that Joseph Jurco and Nikki Richman were seen exchanging comments where they said that these people should stick to hunting and gathering.

Nikki also said,

"Prayers for Swlawik to one day get their s*it together so Alaska can take them seriously."

It was also mentioned on the Twitter thread that Baby Chanel's mother was murdered. Currently, the baby's grandmother, Arlene, has been fighting to get custody. The next court date, in this case, is scheduled for June 21, 2023.

Social media users were agitated after coming across the posts of the foster family's racist remarks against Baby Chanel

As internet users came across the posts of the foster family that is currently taking care of the baby, they were left furious. Several social media users said these people are painting the natives as addicts and alcoholics. While others said that the child is being called 'native baby' but the dog is getting called by its name.

wilhelmina jaqueline @uriluq @retrograde The way they are painting us natives as oxy addicts and alcoholics to justify keeping her from her family. Disgusting. Her maternal grandmother should have got her after her daughter was murdered instead of her paternal grandparents and none of this would be happening @retrograde The way they are painting us natives as oxy addicts and alcoholics to justify keeping her from her family. Disgusting. Her maternal grandmother should have got her after her daughter was murdered instead of her paternal grandparents and none of this would be happening

Beck ❄️ @retrograde @hyperionhostile I can’t believe they call her “native baby” while the dog gets called by its name! @hyperionhostile I can’t believe they call her “native baby” while the dog gets called by its name!

Beth @monkeytweeets @retrograde This is disgusting, that baby needs to be with her Grandmother. Is the Alaska Native Justice Center helping the Grandmother? @retrograde This is disgusting, that baby needs to be with her Grandmother. Is the Alaska Native Justice Center helping the Grandmother?

ToasterFox @Toaster_Fox @retrograde This makes me feel panic in my heart. This girl needs help. These people will not love her as she deserves and her self image and development will be horrendously damaged. She needs loving family who see the light and hope and budding personality in her eyes and spirit. @retrograde This makes me feel panic in my heart. This girl needs help. These people will not love her as she deserves and her self image and development will be horrendously damaged. She needs loving family who see the light and hope and budding personality in her eyes and spirit.

🦋👸🏾 @CButterfly14 @retrograde I really really really don't like they keep calling her "native baby" @retrograde I really really really don't like they keep calling her "native baby"

US Supreme Court's decision to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act

was praised by Alaskan Natives

Recently, the US Supreme Court made the decision to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act. In the ruling on Thursday, June 15, the claims about ICWA being racist and unconstitutional were rejected.

This decision was celebrated by Alaskan Natives, who said that this is something that they deeply care about. Julie Kitka, president of the Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) told Alaska Public Media

"Tribal sovereignty could have seen widespread erosion. It also could have undermined AFN’s progress in working with the state to build a better partnership with tribes in child custody matters."

For those unaware, the ICWA law was passed in 1978, and the tribes were given full control of child custody cases.

Poll : 0 votes