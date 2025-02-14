What happened to Bailey Hutchins? Cause of death explored as TikTok star dies aged 26

Bailey Hutchins, a social media influencer and licensed nurse, died at the age of 26 on Friday, February 7, 2025, in Bradenton, Florida. She passed away after a two-year fight with Stage 4 colorectal cancer.

On Saturday, February 8, 2025, Bailey's husband, Caden Hutchins, announced the devastating news on Instagram and wrote:

“I am devastated to say that my Bailey B has passed away last night. She fought such a tough, incredible fight these past two years and she’s no longer suffering from all the torturous pain she has endured during this journey."

He further continued:

"Being your husband and caregiver has been such a blessing to me.”

Bailey Hutchins received her initial diagnosis in early 2023 at the age of 24, as per The Sun. Her condition deteriorated after several operations and treatment, reaching Stage 4 with peritoneal metastasis, or cancer that spreads to the lining of the abdominal cavity.

Following the diagnosis, Bailey shared her story, spreading awareness of the illness on TikTok under the handle @healingwithbailey, which has amassed over 170,000 followers.

Bailey Hutchins' husband paid tribute to her after her untimely death

TikTok star Bailey Hutchins suffered from the disease for two years (Image via Getty)

Caden's Instagram post featured a picture of the TikTok star, Bailey Hutchins, gazing out over a breathtaking mountain landscape. In the caption, he wrote:

“I am still in such disbelief and in denial that I lost my best friend. You were and always will be such a light in any room you fill Bailey, and such an inspiration to others. Your faith could move mountains baby, unfortunately God had bigger plans for you up above.”

Additionally, Caden also shared a video of the couple's wedding day on Bailey Hutchins' TikTok app account, writing:

“Last night our Bailey B passed on to Heaven. Although we selfishly wanted her here forever, we are at peace knowing that she no longer has to endure any pain or suffering.”

The previous month has been an "absolute devastating nightmare," according to Caden. Talking about his late wife, he further added:

“Her spirit is as radiant as the sun. Bailey is such a light, and we plan on continuing to let it shine on. Myself, and our families will share her platform to tell stories about great memories and knowledge passed on to us from B. She was and always will be such a spark to so many, her story will live on.”

Additionally, a video tribute to Bailey was posted on her TikTok page, which included footage of her getting ready on her wedding day.

A week after her passing, Caden shared a heartfelt Valentine's Day homage to Bailey Hutchins on Instagram on February 14. The post featured 13 images showcasing the pair's 12-year-long relationship. Each image starts with the words, "I loved you in…"

The images, which begin with a deep sea dive in 2013, document special occasions and significant turning points in their lives. The final picture shows a happy Bailey taking a vacation, and it depicts the pair enjoying family gatherings, holidays, and their own wedding in 2023. The caption reads:

"In Honor Of Valentine’s Day Coming Up I Hope To Post A Tribute Honoring Bailey And I’s Love For Each Other Over The Years- On Bailey’s TikTok: HealingWithBailey . Here Is A Few Screenshots of the Video; Some Pictures that Put a Smile on My Face. Love You B, -Caden.."

Additionally, a GoFundMe page was also started to support Bailey's cancer treatment. As of Wednesday, February 14, 2025, $131,380 had been raised toward the $150k target.

The rest of Bailey's family members have not made any public statements following her untimely death.

