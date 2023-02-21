What happened to Bertha Gowdy? Search underway as Mississippi mom reported missing

On Sunday, February 12, 2023, Bertha Gowdy was seen by a family member and has been missing since. The Meridian Police Department is asking the public for any information regarding the 57-year-old missing woman.

Known as the "Worm" in the community she resides in, 57-year-old Bertha Gowdy was last seen by a member of her family on Sunday. According to the local media outlet WLBT, Gowdy is described as being approximately 5’3” tall and weighing 130 pounds. The report stated that she was last seen wearing a pair of blue jean pants and a white t-shirt.

Gowdy's physical description includes her eye color, which is brown and her hair, black. According to people who know her, she is usually seen in the area of the 1900 block of 20th Avenue. Authorities are urging anyone with any information on Gowdy to get in touch with the Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477.

Bertha Gowdy's sister asks for help regarding Gowdy's disappearance on social media

A 57-year-old Meridian woman has been missing since February 12, and her family members and employer are asking the public for help in locating her. Bertha Gowdy's sister took to Facebook to spread awareness about the missing mother. In her post, which included Gowdy's picture, Ruby Wallace asked people to contact her or other family members to relay any valuable information.

Ruby Wallace wrote in her Facebook post:

"Hey FB please keep a look out for my sister Bertha Gowdy, she has not been seen since Sunday 2/12/23. If anyone has seen or know her whereabouts please contact me or any of her family members. Thank you."

Gowdy's employer, Jaydee Williams, shared the post and offered a cash reward for anyone who could provide information that would lead the police to the missing mother. Williams wrote:

"My Cleanup Lady And Kids Nanny...I got a cash reward for anyone with information on her where abouts she go’s by the name of Tee Mostly Seen On The East Side Of Meridian."

A Jackson-based non-profit organization, the RECH (Reaching and Educating for Community Hope) Foundation, tweeted about Gowdy and described her as a "multi-talented" and "good-hearted" woman. In the tweet, the organization said:

"Please help us find our beloved Bertha Gowdy #justiceimpacted #formerlyincarcerated Sister, multi-talented, good-hearted a Dorcas to those who truly know her. Please contact authorities immediately. #missingperson #helpinthehouse #solutionist #iamaningredient #justicegeneral"

The search for Gowdy is still ongoing.

