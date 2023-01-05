What happened to Beth Steffen? Verona middle school principal killed during morning walk

Beth Steffen, the principal at Badger Ridge Middle School in the Verona Area School District, died on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, while she was on her morning walk.

At around 6.30 am, Steffen was struck by a vehicle while crossing the 2900 block of South Syene Road at Argus Lane, near the Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area in the northeastern part of Fitchburg, where only 10 or 20 years ago, there was farmland.

The school district remembered her with love and shared a post on their Facebook page in her memory. They announced the conditions under which they lost their principal and mentioned that their hearts were "beyond broken." They also offered counseling services to the students and staff affected by the news. The post said:

"We extend our deepest condolences to Beth’s family and all Badger Ridge Middle School students, staff, and families. Staff from around the district will be available to support staff and students with grief counseling, circles of support, and other supports as needed."

Verona school principal dies after being struck by a car

Beth Steffen, principal at Badger Ridge Middle School in the Verona Area School District, was struck by a vehicle at 6.30 am on Tuesday, January 3. The collision occurred in the 2900 block of South Syene Road, and police reported that she was being treated in a nearby hospital before suddenly passing away.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement authorities. The details of the driver, however, remain unknown. During the investigation, South Syene Road was closed between McCoy Road and Ninebark Drive, close to the accident site, for approximately three and a half hours.

Steffen when she was principal at Edgewood high (Image via Twitter/@crusarers_ATH)

Steffan was 56 years old and was the temporary principal at Badger Ridge Middle School for the 2022-2023 academic year. She served as the principal of Edgewood High School from 2018 until her appointment in Verona.

According to her LinkedIn page, she began her career in 2001 as an English teacher at La Follette High School in Madison, Wisconsin, and held that position until 2008.

She returned to La Follette as an assistant principal from 2016 to 2018 after serving as a district-wide literacy coach for eight years. Steffen was chosen to be the principal of the Verona district after working as a language, literacy, and equality specialist at the school.

Despite reducing the speed limit from 45 to 35 mph in 2021, motorists haven't slowed down. Although we are unsure of how the accident occurred, the Madison suburb is prioritizing traffic safety, and South Syene Road is the current target for improvements.

Poll : 0 votes