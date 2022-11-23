What happened at Lufkin Road Middle School? Principal Karen Sinders unexpectedly dies at school

The principal of Lufkin Road Middle School, Karen Sinders, unexpectedly died on Monday, November 21, 2022, according to the wake County school system. The school, located in Wake County, North Carolina, was shocked at the unexpected death. As a tribute to her life, the water tower outside the Apex Town Hall was lit red.

According to Mayor Jacques Gilbert, Sinders was "a shining light of the community." Sinders and Gilbert worked together on the Apex Public School Foundation, an independent, nonprofit, and volunteer organization aiming to enhance education for students in the apex area within Wake County.

Lufkin Road Middle School mourns the unexpected loss of their principal

Karen Sinders, principal of North Carolina Middle School, unexpectedly died on Monday, shocking Wake County. No further details about her death have been revealed. The cause of her sudden passing is also unknown.

Jonathan Enns, Southwestern Area Superintendent for the Wake County Public School System, released a statement announcing the passing of the principal to the families who are a part of Lufkin Road. He mentioned Sinders' impact on the educational industry and also urged that her family's privacy be maintained.

He said that Sinders was a leader who impacted the school and the community greatly. Enns added that Sinders will be "greatly missed" by the students and the staff at the middle school.

Considering the impact Sinders' death would have on teachers and students, the school is providing counseling services as well as services from the District Crisis Team will be provided. They will also offer these services in Spanish, for their Spanish-speaking community.

The statement also conveys the idea that death can make students feel anxious, sad, fearful, angry, or vulnerable. It urges parents to provide them with the necessary support and encouraging discussions. The statement also asks parents to provide adequate factual information and suggests positive outlets of emotion for each child.

It added that parents can help their children process emotions and that every child and their emotional response to distress may vary in duration. It noted that in order to help the students, the school will work together as a school family.

The school district also partnered with Transitions Grief Care to assist students, staff members, and others. The services are free.

Karen Sinders was an active member of the Wake County Educational Sector. She played important roles in the community as the principal of Lufkin Road Middle School and Advisor to the Apex Public School Foundation. No other personal information on Sinders has been released.

Should you need further assistance to cope with this loss, the school has provided additional resources through Alliance Behavioral Health Care: 1-800-510-9132.

