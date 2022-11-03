Who is Marlon Ball? Dunbar High School principal placed on leave following athletic director’s death

Lexington, Kentucky's Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School lost a beloved staff member on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Jason Howell was the school's Athletic Director, who died unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. According to Fayette County coroner Gary Ginn, the cause of Howell's death is being investigated as suicide.

Athletic Director Jason Howell (image via Herald-Leader/Mark Cornelison)

Lisa Defendall, a spokesperson for Fayette County Public Schools, revealed that staff members at Dunbar High School had raised concern. This resulted in the temporary suspension of the school's principal, Marlon Ball.

Principal of Dunbar High School placed on administrative leave

Following the death of a fellow staff member, colleagues raised concerns about their well-being. In turn, that resulted in Marlon Ball, the school's principal, being placed on administrative leave from Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Lisa Defendall announced the suspension in a press statement to the Lexington Herald Leader. She stated that the staff's concerns are being looked into with seriousness, and added that they are "aware of the concerns raised by the members of the Dunbar staff."

Defendall continued:

"Reports of this nature are taken seriously and will be fully investigated. Per our normal human resources procedures, Dunbar Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave."

Defendall did not reveal details on what the concerns were.

Marlon Ball was hired as the principal of the school this academic year and has over 13 years of experience in education in the US and abroad. According to news releases announcing his hiring, he is originally from Tampa, Florida.

Principal Marlon Ball suspended over suspicion on harassment (image via FCPS)

The release also revealed that he started his career as a social studies teacher at an alternative school in Gainesville, Florida. He worked with students in Advanced Placements, and other settings in Tampa and Orlando.

After four years in academia, Ball moved to administrative positions in various schools in Florida. He started as the assistant principal of student affairs in Aspira R.A.M Charter School in Miami. Following this, he was the administrator for the curriculum in Dubai at Dubai International School.

Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School in Lexington Ky (image via Twitter/pldathletics)

Prior to being principal at Dunbar High School, he worked as the designated Title IX coordinator at Samuel Wolfson High School for Advanced Studies and Leadership in Jacksonville, Florida.

More on Jason Howell

Jason Howell coached the Dunbar High School Football team from 2008-2009 during which he created a 3-19 record in two seasons. He resigned due to personal reasons but stayed on as an assistant baseball coach and later went on to become the school's Athletic Director. Howell served at the school for 27 years.

The cause of Jason Howell's death is still being investigated. He is remembered as the "heart and soul of the Bulldog nation," as claimed by fellow teacher Sharessa Bentley-Crovo.

Bentley-Crovo went on to reveal that she and the staff have been "struggling" under Marlon Ball's leadership. They have suggested that there have been occurrences of bullying and harassment in the Dunbar High School workplace. Investigations are underway, and staff and parent representatives are offering to help provide any valuable information.

