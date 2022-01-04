Who was J Stash? Florida rapper kills self after allegedly killing a mother in front of her 3 kids

Rapper J Stash killed himself on New Year’s Day after he reportedly shot and killed a woman in front of her three children.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic violence call on the morning of January 1, 2021. They found the bodies of 27-year-old Jeanette Gallegos and 28-year-old J Stash.

Jeanette had multiple gunshot wounds on her body and authorities suspect the rapper shot her before killing himself. According to Lt. Derrick Alfred:

“Right now, the evidence at the scene and the preliminary information we have from the children in the home is that it’s a murder-suicide.”

A firearm was found at the scene and authorities removed Gallegos' three children from the home. While it's not confirmed, a few reports suggest that the popular artist and Jeanette were dating.

Everything known about J Stash

Rich the kid and Rapper J Stash being interviewed before the Pyer Moss fashion show during MADE Fashion Week September 2016 at Milk Studios (Image via Colby Blount/Getty Images)

Born on September 23, 1993 as Justin Alexander Joseph, J Stash is a well-known rapper, songwriter, and record label executive from Florida. He is also the founder of Relax Entertainment.

J Stash grew up in Florida but later shifted to New York to pursue his music career. He eventually became successful as a recording artist, designer, and model, and reportedly sold drugs early in his youth to earn a living.

After Famous Dex, J Stash was the second artist to have been signed by Rich The Kid’s label Rich Forever Music, in March 2016. His debut mixtape was Hood Rich, released in April 2016.

J also released other singles under his self-operated label, including No More Distractions and Relax with Me. His other hit singles include Nuthin, Guerillas, and Flexin.

A few online websites mention that he has been releasing singles since 2014 and been featured on tracks by other artists such as KOHH, Young Dragon, and Bali Baby.

J’s net worth was estimated to be anywhere between $100,000-$1 million, having profited significantly from his successful career as a rapper.

Also Read Article Continues below

Further details on Justin’s family, educational background, and personal life are yet to be disclosed.

To mark the new season of Cobra Kai, here's a brand new exclusive interview.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee