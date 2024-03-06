What happened to Brandy Odom? Queens suspect found guilty years after dismembered remains of woman found in Canarsie Park

Cory Martin, a 36-year-old pimp from New York City, has been found guilty on all charges related to the brutal murder of 26-year-old Brandy Odom in April 2018. The trial, conducted in a Brooklyn federal court, unraveled a disturbing tale of Martin's fascination with shows like Dexter, which he allegedly used as a guide on how to cover up the crime.

According to the New York Post, Prosecutors argued that the motive behind the gruesome murder, involving the strangulation and dismemberment of Odom, was rooted in greed. Martin, along with his co-conspirator Adelle Anderson, orchestrated the killing after taking out life insurance policies on the victim. The two-week trial provided chilling insights into Martin's twisted use of crime shows as instructional material on evading law enforcement.

Details emerge in Brandy Odom murder trial

Cory Martin, who operated as a pimp in Rosedale, Queens, orchestrated the murder with Adelle Anderson. As per the New York Post, Brandy Odom and Adelle both engaged in sex work under his control.

The prosecution revealed that in March and December 2017, Martin and his accomplice fraudulently secured two life insurance policies under Odom's name, making premium payments through Western Union money orders and a debit card, all under the victim's identity. The twisted duo sought inspiration from crime shows, including The First 48, which discussed police tactics to avoid detection.

Law & Crime reports the trial unveiled Martin's more sinister viewing habits, as he reportedly drew inspiration from Dexter, a TV series featuring a serial killer who dismembers victims. Testimonies suggested Martin watched the show for ideas on committing the crime while getting rid of Brandy. The pair allegedly disposed of Odom's dismembered body parts in Canarsie Park in Brooklyn.

Martin's online activity included searches for a "Dewalt 12-Amp Corded Reciprocating Saw" on Home Depot's website. The saw, described as designed for heavy-duty applications, was allegedly used by Martin to dismember the victim's body in the bathroom, with the co-conspirator testifying that they then discarded the body parts in the park.

Following the murder of Brandy Odom, Cory Martin's attempts to profit from the crime through the victim's life insurance policies were thwarted. Despite the gruesome dismemberment and disposal of Odom's remains in Canarsie Park, Martin's internet history played a crucial role in exposing the chilling details of the crime.

After the disposal of the victim's body parts, Martin engaged in a series of internet searches that raised suspicions about his involvement in the murder. Reports indicate that he did dozens of searches for articles such as "Search area expands after dismembered body found in Canarsie Park in Brooklyn."

Additionally, Martin scoured X and YouTube for information, leaving digital breadcrumbs that would later contribute to the mounting evidence against him, as reported by the Independent.

Cory Martin convicted in Brandy Odom murder case

After six years of waiting, justice was finally delivered in the case of Brandy Odom's brutal murder. Cory Martin was convicted on all charges, including murder-for-hire, wire fraud conspiracy, and aggravated identity theft.

Brandy Odom's mother, Nicole Odom, expressed relief following the verdict, describing Martin as a "monster" who has been taken off the streets. United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace, labeled Martin's actions as a "ghastly, cold-blooded crime motivated by greed."

Martin, who saw Brandy Odom as a "moneymaker" and exploited her for commercial s*x, orchestrated an extensive plan to profit from her death.

As per reports by The New York Post, the conviction includes charges of murder-for-hire conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, aggravated identity theft, and more. Martin's sentencing is scheduled for July 2024.