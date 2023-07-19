Jordan Peterson slams Andrew Tate as "lowest form of life" in rare public attack

Jordan Peterson recently criticized Andrew Tate after a video revealing grave charges against the controversial social media influencer emerged on Twitter.

The former kickboxer along with his brother Tristan have been involved in a legal dispute following their arrest in December 2022. They are currently facing serious charges of r*pe and human trafficking. The accusations against the Tate brothers also suggest their involvement in a criminal operation that targeted and exploited vulnerable women.

Twitter account, MilkBarTV recently posted a video and claimed that Andrew Tate lied about the charges against him during his interview with former Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson.

The video was re-shared by a journalist named Alessandra Bocchi with the caption:

"Andrew Tate is accused of sexually exploiting, emotionally manipulating, pimping, raping, and beating women. Much of which he admitted on the montage below. The webcam sex business is how the Tate brothers built their massive wealth. That is what *they* said. Tucker Carlson, a supposedly traditional family man, left Tate off the hook. Even elevated him. So do many conservatives online who constantly degrade and berate women for being 'whores' and 'materialistic'. Total hypocrisy."

Bocchi's tweet caught the attention of Canadian psychologist and political commentator Jordan Peterson, who responded by strongly condemning Tate and even referring to him as a pimp:

"Pimps Electronic and otherwise Are the lowest form of life."

Jake Paul accepts Andrew Tate's challenge to a boxing match

Andrew Tate and Jake Paul recently interacted during a live stream on Rumble. 'Cobra' was originally supposed to host American streamer Adin Ross and UFC president Dana White as guests. However, White was unable to join the stream, which led to the impromptu interaction between Tate and Paul.

During their conversation, Tate suggested the concept of a private sparring session with 'The Problem Child', with the condition that the session would be recorded but only shared if Paul consents to it:

"You know what we should do Jake? While you're in your next training and you want some sparring, fly to Romania. We'll spar, we'll film it, and we'll decide if we want to release it or not afterward. But, I have no problem... We can have a sparring match anytime."

Although the YouTuber-turned-boxer seemed to be open to the suggestion, he expressed reluctance towards the idea of releasing the sparring footage for free.

