“Looks like he bounced” - Andrew Tate’s podcast snubbed by UFC president Dana White, fans react to sudden cancellation

Polarizing internet figure Andrew Tate, along with his brother Tristan, made a return to the world of live streaming on the popular platform Rumble last month following their release from a Romanian prison.

Their first live stream, titled Emergency Meeting, took the digital realm by storm, capturing the attention of a peak audience of over 432,000 viewers.

Earlier today, 'Cobra' announced that the next podcast episode will feature UFC president Dana White and Twitch streamer Adin Ross. The revelation set the hearts of UFC enthusiasts ablaze with excitement, envisioning a convergence of two dynamic personalities:

However, a sudden twist left fans disheartened, as it was revealed that White would no longer be part of the upcoming podcast.

adin @adinross Adin Ross X Andrew Tate live in a few hours. Dana white couldn’t make it this time, see you guys soon. @Cobratate I miss taking this pic twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The sudden cancellation triggered a flurry of reactions and speculation.

One fan wrote:

"Then it's not for watching."

Another wrote:

"I guess I’ll have to skip this episode. I don’t like this Adin Ross. Wish you invited someone worth listening to."

While another fan said that White's absence was due to Andrew Tate's current legal issues:

"Dana obviously dodged from the podcast after court’s decision."

Here are some reactions of other fans to the recent development:

"Looks like he bounced."

"We nearly got Andrew Tate and Dana White together?? Noooooo, please make it happen in the future."

"The UFC has just completely cannonball jumped into the far-right pool harder than ever before in the past couple or years."

"ngl huge L. we’ve seen this before, I was only watching cuz of Dana."

Andrew Tate among other influencers who will benefit from Elon Musk's Twitter monetization policy

Twitter's new monetization policy has opened doors for influential figures like Andrew Tate to reap the benefits. The microblogging platform, helmed by Elon Musk, recently unveiled its plan to share ad revenue with content creators.

According to reports, the initial phase of monetization is limited to a select few creators, and 'Cobra' is proud to be among them. In a recent announcement, the former kickboxer confirmed his inclusion in the program and made a commitment:

"Every penny goes to tatepledge.com."

According to the tweet, Tate has earned a sum of $20,378 from ad revenues on Twitter. He has committed to allocating the entirety of his Twitter earnings toward charitable causes.