What is the latest Andrew Tate verdict? Brothers react to new Romanian court ruling 

A new update has merged in the legal case against controversial influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate.

As reported by ABC, the Romanian court has ordered the Tate brothers to remain under house arrest for another 30 days.

Last month, the duo, along with two other women, were indicted on multiple charges including rape, human trafficking and forming an organized crime group to exploit women. The four individuals were first arrested in December by the Romanian authorities. After spending three months in a Romanian prison, Tristan and Andrew Tate were released and put under house arrest on March 31.

Speaking to the journalists on Monday outside the court, 'Top G' said that he, along with his brother Tristan, was hopeful that they would be vindicated by the authorities at the end of the trial.

"The moral arc of the universe bends towards justice in the end. My brother and I are extremely resilient people. … In the end justice shall be served. We’re feeling like things are going to work out perfectly in the end — and until then we’re going to follow the judicial process,” said Andrew Tate.

Tate also took to social media to share his thoughts on the recent news of his house arrest getting extended by another 30 days.

"After 93 days being locked in a Romanian dungeon, I am now entering my 5th month locked in my house. A judge decided this morning that my detention must continue. The war rages on."

Jake Shields comes out with another message of support for Andrew Tate

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields is quite active on social media and is rarely hesitant to speak his mind. The 44-year-old's tweets have often made him the center of multiple controversies.

Shields has voiced his support for Andrew Tate on multiple occasions. In his recent tweet, the former UFC fighter said that Tate's actions did not amount to human trafficking and accusing the controversial influencer of the same would undermine the actual issue of human trafficking.

"Calling the Tate brothers human traffickers is an embarrassment and makes light of human trafficking. Having girls willingly make TikTok videos is not comparable to kidnapping and forcing them into prostitution. They have made the word human trafficking completely meaningless," wrote Jake Shields.

