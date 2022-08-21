“Tate’s main message is stop being lazy” - Former UFC fighter Jake Shields defends Andrew Tate, incites criticism

Former UFC and MMA fighter Jake Shields was in the middle of a controversial Twitter feud with users after claiming that former kickboxer Andrew Tate should not be condemned. He also went on to tweet, in a flurry of arguments, that people like Cardi B and the Kadarshians are the ones adulterating the younger generation.
While his tweet went on to receive a lot of flak, there was also a section of fans who appeared to have supported the athlete. Taking to Twitter, Jake said:
Jake Shields claims Andrew Tate is misunderstood
Andrew Tate has quickly become one of the most debated topics within the internet community. Many consider his beliefs to be the epitome of hyper masculinity and toxicity. While there has been a large amount of backlash against him, including suspensions from Facebook and Instagram, Tate still holds a large fan base.
Tate has made some of the most outrageous comments over the past couple of years, ranging from calling women his properties to chastising them by anointing them as poor drivers.
Tate has been circumcised by the larger streaming and internet community as well as been vilified by notable personalities such as Felic "xQc," Hasan "HasanAbi," JJ "KSI," and Imane "Pokimane."
One of his advocates appears to be MMA fighter Jake Shields. The 43-year-old tweeted out his endorsement of his ideas. His main argument stemmed from the fact that many famous personalities such as Cardi B and the Kadarshians express themselves suggestively, becoming a source for leading the younger audience astray.
He also went on to bring attention to other malicious deliquents in society today, who according to Jake, are much more noxious than Andrew Tate, who is promoting his ideologies.
Fans have called out the former athlete's views in light of the fact that Tate himself has been charged for his alleged involvement in sex trafficking and inflicting battery.
Despite the heavy criticism towards Jake, there was also a group who endorsed his views. Some of the tweets are as follows:
Andrew Tate is not the only public figure who has been called out for his sexist takes on women. British Twitch streamer Dimitri "Greekgodx" has also followed suit. He was seen lambasting the role of women in his life, which has landed him multiple Twitch suspensions.