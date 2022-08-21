“Tate’s main message is stop being lazy” - Former UFC fighter Jake Shields defends Andrew Tate, incites criticism

Former UFC and MMA fighter Jake Shields was in the middle of a controversial Twitter feud with users after claiming that former kickboxer Andrew Tate should not be condemned. He also went on to tweet, in a flurry of arguments, that people like Cardi B and the Kadarshians are the ones adulterating the younger generation.

While his tweet went on to receive a lot of flak, there was also a section of fans who appeared to have supported the athlete. Taking to Twitter, Jake said:

Jake Shields claims Andrew Tate is misunderstood

Andrew Tate has quickly become one of the most debated topics within the internet community. Many consider his beliefs to be the epitome of hyper masculinity and toxicity. While there has been a large amount of backlash against him, including suspensions from Facebook and Instagram, Tate still holds a large fan base.

Tate has made some of the most outrageous comments over the past couple of years, ranging from calling women his properties to chastising them by anointing them as poor drivers.

Tate has been circumcised by the larger streaming and internet community as well as been vilified by notable personalities such as Felic "xQc," Hasan "HasanAbi," JJ "KSI," and Imane "Pokimane."

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj People are freaking out about young boys looking up to Andrew Tate but totally fine with young girls looking up to Cardi B and the Kardashians People are freaking out about young boys looking up to Andrew Tate but totally fine with young girls looking up to Cardi B and the Kardashians

One of his advocates appears to be MMA fighter Jake Shields. The 43-year-old tweeted out his endorsement of his ideas. His main argument stemmed from the fact that many famous personalities such as Cardi B and the Kadarshians express themselves suggestively, becoming a source for leading the younger audience astray.

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj Dozens of rapers Have songs glorifying murder but Andrew Tate’s the biggest problem Dozens of rapers Have songs glorifying murder but Andrew Tate’s the biggest problem

He also went on to bring attention to other malicious deliquents in society today, who according to Jake, are much more noxious than Andrew Tate, who is promoting his ideologies.

sadieparker @sadiepa9 @jakeshieldsajj I don’t think dressing/dancing “inappropriately” is equivalent to sex trafficking, encouraging grown adults to prey on teenagers, spewing hatred for the opposite gender, making homophobic comments, and saying they beat women. @jakeshieldsajj I don’t think dressing/dancing “inappropriately” is equivalent to sex trafficking, encouraging grown adults to prey on teenagers, spewing hatred for the opposite gender, making homophobic comments, and saying they beat women.

TheFamousArtistBirdyRose @TheFamousArtBR @jakeshieldsajj You could make an decent argument as to why you think Cardi B & the Kardashians are not good role models for young girls, however, as far as I’m aware - they don’t have videos of themselves on the internet beating their partners up & then justifying it with “this is my property”. @jakeshieldsajj You could make an decent argument as to why you think Cardi B & the Kardashians are not good role models for young girls, however, as far as I’m aware - they don’t have videos of themselves on the internet beating their partners up & then justifying it with “this is my property”.

Fans have called out the former athlete's views in light of the fact that Tate himself has been charged for his alleged involvement in sex trafficking and inflicting battery.

I just be talkin🏁🐍🍊 @EZdelFresco @jakeshieldsajj If you wanna meat ride Andrew Tate, that’s fine. But you don’t have to blatantly lie and act like Cardi and them Kardashian chicks haven’t been brutally criticized about everything they do. You have literally never heard anyone say “yeah Cardi is a great role model”. @jakeshieldsajj If you wanna meat ride Andrew Tate, that’s fine. But you don’t have to blatantly lie and act like Cardi and them Kardashian chicks haven’t been brutally criticized about everything they do. You have literally never heard anyone say “yeah Cardi is a great role model”.

remi stan account @Getouki @jakeshieldsajj Hmm human trafficker who says women belong in the kitchen is better than a rapper who twerks? Interesting take🤔 @jakeshieldsajj Hmm human trafficker who says women belong in the kitchen is better than a rapper who twerks? Interesting take🤔

Rhiannon Lomas @RhiannonLomas @jakeshieldsajj Within the Kardashian’s there is two billionaires, 11+ different successful companies. The highest earning model in the world, and a lawyer. Where as Andrew Tate relies on pyramid schemes and misogynistic statements to stay relevant. I know who I will continue to “look up to” @jakeshieldsajj Within the Kardashian’s there is two billionaires, 11+ different successful companies. The highest earning model in the world, and a lawyer. Where as Andrew Tate relies on pyramid schemes and misogynistic statements to stay relevant. I know who I will continue to “look up to”

Despite the heavy criticism towards Jake, there was also a group who endorsed his views. Some of the tweets are as follows:

Holly Knowles @hollyboucher83 @jakeshieldsajj Ty for mentioning him. I follow him now and love the postive advice. Sometimes the harsh truth hurts. It can be a motivator though @jakeshieldsajj Ty for mentioning him. I follow him now and love the postive advice. Sometimes the harsh truth hurts. It can be a motivator though

Wuhan Will 🥸☕️☢️ @bigpwill231



US is the single mommy capital of the world (the kids turn out to be degenerates in many cases)



50% divorce rates



Drag time story hour



High anti depressant usage among females



Can’t get worse than that @jakeshieldsajj We’ve seen what happens with cardi b and Kim k as role modelsUS is the single mommy capital of the world (the kids turn out to be degenerates in many cases)50% divorce ratesDrag time story hourHigh anti depressant usage among femalesCan’t get worse than that @jakeshieldsajj We’ve seen what happens with cardi b and Kim k as role modelsUS is the single mommy capital of the world (the kids turn out to be degenerates in many cases) 50% divorce rates Drag time story hour High anti depressant usage among females Can’t get worse than that

Andrew Tate is not the only public figure who has been called out for his sexist takes on women. British Twitch streamer Dimitri "Greekgodx" has also followed suit. He was seen lambasting the role of women in his life, which has landed him multiple Twitch suspensions.

