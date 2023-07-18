“Even prisoners smile and dance with a gun” - Andrew Tate’s accusers caught dancing at his home in leaked footage, fans react

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan find themselves confined within the walls of their Bucharest residence since March, trapped by the weight of grave accusations.

These two figures, notorious for their contentious and misogynistic ideologies, are accused of orchestrating a web of human trafficking. They are also accused of leading an organized crime group designed to exploit vulnerable women.

The Tate brothers fiercely reject the charges, alleging a conspiracy against them due to their divisive beliefs, while accusing the authorities of falsehoods.

A series of recent videos quickly went viral on Twitter. In the leaked video, three individuals claimed to be accusers, can be seen dancing within the boundaries of Andrew Tate's home.

The video has sparked a frenzy of curiosity and varied reactions from fans and observers alike.

"I fail to understand why men would ever even have these types of women around them."

"Their actions are not based on facts or principles."

"Only 'trafficked' when their visit was overstayed and they were asked to leave."

"Even prisoners smile and dance with a gun pointed at them where is the in door cctv footage ?"

"Wow such an amazing life after getting Kidnapped."

"Wow they are sooooooooo kidnapped."

"Also there are way better looking girls to risk your freedom over and traffic."

Andrew Tate sues a lady for $5 million after a false charge landed him in prison

Andrew and Tristan Tate have initiated a lawsuit against a Florida woman, asserting that her claims of being held captive in Romania were fabricated.

The girls themselves deny this.



No money has ever been found.



The “evidence” is me telling my friends how to promote… I spent 3 months in a Romanian dungeon, and to this day remain locked in my house because I am accused of forcing girls to make TikTok videos for money.The girls themselves deny this.No money has ever been found.The “evidence” is me telling my friends how to promote… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Seeking more than $5 million in damages, the brothers have targeted not only the woman but also her parents and an undisclosed individual, alleging a conspiracy to orchestrate the false kidnapping narrative.

In a statement released by their legal representatives, Thomas Maniotis and Joseph D. McBride, the Tate brothers have labeled the Florida woman a 'con artist:'

"At no point did the Tate brothers engage in human trafficking. [The woman] is a serial liar, manipulator and schemer who exploits vulnerable, often wealthy men with good intentions for sexual, financial and emotional profit.” [h/t The Guardian]