What happened to Candice Thompson? 26-year old Richfield woman falls to her death while hiking in Bulls Head, Utah

A woman named Candice Thompson, belonging to Richfield, Utah, has passed away after falling from an "estimated 75 to 100-foot" cliff on March 27, as per the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the 26-year-old woman and her husband, Colton Jon Thompson, were hiking near "Bulls Head" in central Utah when the incident occurred. Police said that her husband tried to reach her while calling 911.

Search and Rescue teams along with the EMTs, were sent to the compound after authorities received information about a "fallen hiker."

Candice Thompson's hike proves fatal

Richfield City police and an off-duty sheriff's deputy responded to the scene and "began life-saving efforts." She was transported to Sevier Valley Hospital via ambulance, where emergency treatment continued.

According to officials, a medical helicopter was also stationed on-site to assist the patient, but Candice's vitals were not stable enough to be taken to the hospital.

The statement read:

"Despite the efforts of the first responders and hospital they were not able to overcome the significant injuries sustained in the fall and impact."

According to police, the investigation into the matter is still underway and verified that the fall was "an accident" and that no "foul play" was suspected.

Friends mourn the loss of Candice Thompson

Following the tragedy, Richfield City Police Chief Trent Lloyd posted a message on Facebook on March 28, stating that Candice had been a member of the department's family for the majority of her life.

In the statement, he said that he worked with Thompson's father for many years, and Candice was a part of their family. He also added that the last couple of days have been heartbreaking for him.

"To say that there is a hole in our hearts today is just simply understated because there are just no words."

According to her obituary, Candice was a nail technician who worked with her mother. She and her spouse have four children together.

“She was always drawn to helping those less fortunate and in need. She was always taking neighbor kids under her wing and befriending them, sharing her talents freely, donating clothing and was always the first to lend a helping hand. Candice will be missed by so many.”

Mountain America Credit Union has established a fundraising account called The Candice Thompson Memorial Account in her honor.

