What happened at Canine Lifeline's founder's Ohio home? 146 dogs found dead in raid

On June 16, 2023, the home of the founder and operator of Canine Lifeline, a local animal rescue outfit, was raided by Humane Agents in Mantua, Ohio. Upon conducting the raid, the agents found the lifeless bodies of 146 dogs at the residence.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of animal cruelty. Readers' discretion is advised.

The raid was conducted by court-appointed Humane Agents. They collaborate with the Portage Animal Protection League to conduct investigations into allegations of animal cruelty. In this case, the investigation was with regard to the operator of Canine Lifeline. The raid in question was conducted at the behest of the Portage Animal Protection League who suspected foul play at the residence.

The owner of the residence, who has been identified as the founding operator of a non-profit animal rescue outfit called Canine Lifeline Incorporation, has not been named yet.

Bodies of the dogs were found in varying stages of decay at Canine Lifeline's founder and operator's home

The Portage Animal Protective League received a tip from a police agency in another city regarding the unnamed founder and operator of Canine Lifeline. The tip specified that the homeowner of the raid site was under investigation for animal cruelty, and had been charged for the same in another jurisdiction.

Acting on the tip, the League collaborated with Humane Agents to procure a search warrant for the house in question. When authorities entered the house, they found 146 deceased dogs. Officials reported that the bodies of the dogs were found in varying stages of decay and that many of the bodies were found inside crates.

A detailed statement by the League on social media stated:

“No dogs were found alive. Many of the dogs were found confined within their crates.”

According to a statement by the Portage Animal Protective League, necropsies (animal autopsies) will be conducted on the recovered bodies in order to determine the causes of death.

Speaking about the case, Chalan Lowry, the Executive Director of the Portage Animal Protection League noted that the investigation is still in its early stages.

"The news release is the only information we will be providing at this time. I am hopeful we can share more details as the case unfolds," Lowry told CBS News.

The statement by the league urged individuals with information about the investigation to contact Humane Agent, Holly Ebner at [email protected]

The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing. No charges have been filed against the unnamed operator of Canine Lifeline as of this article's writing.

