Who is Troy Bohling? Reports ID American Tourist arrested for attacking two women in Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle

Troy Bohling, a 30-year-old resident of Lincoln Park, Michigan, was identified as the suspect arrested for brutally attacking and pushing two American tourists into a ravine near Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria, Germany.

According to Daily Mail, citing sources close to the investigation, Troy Bohling was staying in the town of Oberstdorf, Germany, on a tourist visa at the time of the attack. Bohling is accused of luring two American tourists identified as recent graduates into an isolated spot and attacking them while they were hiking near the historic Marienbrücke, a bridge poised above the Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany.

As previously reported, On Wednesday, June 14, Eva Liu, who was on a trip with her college friend, 22-year-old Kelsey Chang, embarked on a hike near the historic Marienbrücke. During the hike, the two women reportedly encountered a 30-year-old Bohling, who convinced them to follow him down a hidden trail and then attempted to s*xually assault Liu. Chang, who tried to help her friend, was thrown down a steep slope.

Marko Silberhand 🟧 @MarkoSilberhand

yesterday I posted a pic from



Also yesterday a 30-year-old tourist from the USA attacked two American women (21, 22) there who he had accidentally met there and threw them down the embankment, one woman has died.

He was arrested.



HORROR Hey America,yesterday I posted a pic from #neuschwansteincastle Also yesterday a 30-year-old tourist from the USA attacked two American women (21, 22) there who he had accidentally met there and threw them down the embankment, one woman has died.He was arrested.HORROR Hey America,yesterday I posted a pic from #neuschwansteincastle.Also yesterday a 30-year-old tourist from the USA attacked two American women (21, 22) there who he had accidentally met there and threw them down the embankment, one woman has died.He was arrested.HORROR 🙏 https://t.co/amVD1FXsX9

The suspect then pushed Liu down the slope, causing her to fall about 50 meters below her friend. Shortly after, the two women were rescued by the Füssen mountain rescue service, who airlifted the victims to a hospital, as per the New York Post. While Chang survived the fall, Liu reportedly succumbed to her injuries.

Bohling, who was staying in the same hotel as the victims, was taken into custody shortly after the attack and is being held in a German prison on murder, attempted murder, and s*xual assault charges.

Troy Bohling lived in a single-story home in Lincoln Park Michigan with his brother

TODAY @TODAYshow A 21-year-old American woman has died from her injuries after she and a friend were pushed down a ravine near a castle in Bavaria, Germany, according to police. The assailant, another American tourist, is now under arrest. @KeirSimmons reports. A 21-year-old American woman has died from her injuries after she and a friend were pushed down a ravine near a castle in Bavaria, Germany, according to police. The assailant, another American tourist, is now under arrest. @KeirSimmons reports. https://t.co/IvEGIGok3i

A neighbor in Lincoln Park, Michigan, cited in the Daily Mail report, described Troy Bohling as a quiet individual who would never look anyone in the eye. Bohling, who lived in a single-story Lincoln Park home with his brother, supposedly spent time at his local library, playing “Dungeon and Dragons.” He was also often seen by neighbors walking his cat on a leash in the neighborhood located 11 miles from Detroit.

“Troy would never look you down in the eye when he came and went.”

Meanwhile, Troy Bohling’s mother reportedly denied that her son was ever in Germany and chalked up the report by the outlet as a case of mistaken identity. Speaking to German news outlet Bild, his mother vehemently denied that her son was visiting Germany or could have been involved in the heinous attack. She said:

“We have to find out what happened — we won’t comment.”

Eva Liu and Kelsey Chang had reportedly graduated from the University of Illinois in May 2023 before they embarked on a trip to Germany. Eva Liu had graduated with a Bachelor of Science and Master of Computer Science degree from the University of Illinois and had obtained a teaching assistant at Engineering City Scholars before she was killed by the suspect.

As per ABC News, Liu and Chang both graduated from Illinois Math and Science Academy in Aurora with a high school diploma in 2019. The school, in a statement, condoled the loss of its former student and extended its sympathies to the victim's family.

Authorities said that Troy Bohling will remain in Germany until his case is tried in the country. They added that the suspect will only be extradited to the United States after he has stood trial in the European country.

Poll : 0 votes