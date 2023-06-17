Eva Liu, a 21-year-old University of Illinois graduate from Naperville, was identified by authorities as the young tourist brutally attacked and then fatally pushed into a ravine near Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria, Germany, by an American man.

On Wednesday, June 14, Eva Liu, who was on a trip with her college friend identified as 22-year-old Kelsey Chang, embarked on a hike near the historic "Marienbrücke," bridge poised above the Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany. Per Multiple reports, Eva Liu and Kelsey Chang were recent University of Illinois graduates.

During the hike, the two women reportedly encountered a 30-year-old American tourist who convinced the pair to follow him down a hidden trail and then attempted to s*xually assault Liu. Chang, who tried to help her friend, was reportedly thrown down a steep slope.

The suspect then pushed Liu down the slope, causing her to fall about 50 meters below her friend. Shortly after, the two women were rescued by the Füssen mountain rescue service, who airlifted the victims to a hospital. While Chang survived the fall, Liu reportedly succumbed to her injuries.

The unidentified suspect, who was staying in the same hotel, The Seibel in Munich, as the recent graduates, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and was held in a German prison on murder, attempted murder and s*xual assault charges.

While authorities withheld the name of the suspect, on Friday they identified the victims who were attacked by the unnamed assailant.

Eva Liu, who had a degree in computer science, interned at Microsoft in 2022

Eva Liu (Image via LinkedIn)

Per her Linkedin bio, Eva Liu described herself as an incoming Software Engineer at Microsoft, who had graduated with a Bachelor of Science and Master of Computer Science degree from the University of Illinois in May 2023. At the time she wrote:

“I’m thrilled to announce that I have graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a Master of Computer Science (MCS) degree.”

During college, Liu reportedly interned at Microsoft for four months starting in May 2022. Earlier this year, Liu began working as a teaching assistant at Engineering City Scholars in Illinois. Shortly after starting in her new position in January 2023, she wrote:

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as TE360 Teaching Assistant for UIUC's Engineering City Scholars!”

Associate chancellor of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Robin Kaler told the UK Mirror that they were mourning the loss of Eva Liu, whose life was tragically cut short in a senseless attack.

“Our University of Illinois family is mourning the senseless death of Ms Liu and the attack on Ms Chang. Both had just graduated in May and should have been able to celebrate such an important accomplishment without the fear of such a tragic outcome.”

Pwe ABC News, Liu and Chang had both graduated from Illinois Math and Science Academy in Aurora with a high school diploma in 2019. The school, in a statement, condoled the loss of their former student and extended their sympathies to the victim’s family.

