Samya Gill GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $11,000 for daughter of 22-year-old slain Washington DC gun violence victim 

In a heartwrenching incident, a 22-year-old pregnant model was shot dead by two men on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The slain woman was later identified as Samya Gill. She was sitting in her car with the father of her unborn child when the two gunmen came and opened fire.

Police said that Samya Gill was eight months pregnant at the time of the incident. She was rushed to a hospital, where her child was delivered via C-section before she succumbed to her injuries. Currently, the baby is in critical condition.

Soon after this, a fundraiser was organized to provide the child with the best medical care.

Police also hinted that this shooting could have been a targeted attack, but they are currently not sure about the motive.

Fundraiser for Samya Gill's daughter Zailey has a $40,000 goal

The fundraiser to support Samya Gill's baby daughter Zailey was created by Gill's mother. Out of its $40,000 goal, it had managed to raise over $11,000 at the time of writing this article.

It was mentioned on the fundraiser page that Samya Gill was tragically killed in DC due to senseless gun violence.

"At the time of my daughter's death, she was also pregnant and due within a few weeks however, the trauma unit had to do an emergency C-section to save my granddaughter's life, and unfortunately she's not in the best condition herself," wrote Samya's mother.

The fundraiser page further continued:

"This is really devastating for my family and a huge financial burden. We are asking if there's anything you all can donate, we'd greatly appreciate it. There is no amount too big or too small. I just need support Baby Zailey."

Samya's mother said that if the baby survives, she will take care of her

Samya's mother, who did not want to be identified, told WJLA that Gill was one of her seven children. She was a model and ran a clothing boutique, whose business was majorly online.

Samya's mother also said that she went to see the baby, who is currently in a critical condition. However, if Zailey survives, she will take care of her.

Moreover, police said that there is a reward of $25,000 if people come forward with information regarding this brutal attack.

