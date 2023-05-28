Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till may not be a part of the promotion’s roster any more, but that hasn’t prevented ‘The Gorilla’ from being active on his social media accounts.

This weekend saw Till take to Twitter to urge UFC president Dana White to make an unusual signing to his roster following the re-emergence of a violent viral video.

The video in question was posted by Twitter account @Sky_rugby, and shows a shocking incident on the rugby field.

Skyrugby @sky_rugby



#RugbyLeague #nrl This has to be the one of the worst things I have ever seen on a Rugby pitch! This has to be the one of the worst things I have ever seen on a Rugby pitch!😡#RugbyLeague #nrl https://t.co/QxyWFiazKd

In the video, the referee is shown admonishing a player wearing the No.4 shirt, who then nails him with a right hook, knocking him out cold immediately. A wild brawl then ensues, with the offending player then hitting his opponents with a combination of punches.

Till’s response to the video was a simple one:

“@danawhite sign him”

Unfortunately for Till, the video shared is not recent and in fact, took place in 2017 during a game in the French junior cup between Saint-Esteve and Toulouse.

The offending player, identified by Sports Illustrated as Hedi Ouedjdi, was later banned from the sport for life for the infraction, and information on him in the years that have followed has been hard to come by.

Telegraph Rugby @TelegraphRugby French rugby player Hedi Ouedjdi banned for life after knocking out referee telegraph.co.uk/rugby-league/2… French rugby player Hedi Ouedjdi banned for life after knocking out referee telegraph.co.uk/rugby-league/2…

Darren Till next fight: What is ‘The Gorilla’ doing after leaving the UFC?

Darren Till’s last fight in the UFC saw him submitted by rising star Dricus du Plessis. The defeat was his third in a row and his fifth in six fights.

He was released from his contract with the promotion after the bout, although it was later clarified by Dana White that this was by request of ‘The Gorilla’ himself.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



"We like him and we respect him very much."



Full story: Dana White confirms Darren Till was not cut from UFC and instead requested and was granted his release."We like him and we respect him very much."Full story: bit.ly/41T40qb Dana White confirms Darren Till was not cut from UFC and instead requested and was granted his release."We like him and we respect him very much."Full story: bit.ly/41T40qb https://t.co/XR0LFJB34j

Darren Till later stated that part of the reason he requested his release was due to the worries he had over passing USADA’s drug tests due to the plans he had to help with his ongoing knee issues.

Since then, ‘The Gorilla’ has not announced his next fight, and hasn't signed with one of the UFC’s rival promotions either.

However, last month saw him tease a debut in the boxing ring, promising a “really big announcement”, although to date, his next fight has still not been announced.

D @darrentill2

Give me shit, give me praise.

But can’t say I don’t challenge myself.

Can’t wait for this next step in my career…



Let’s go 🦍 AnnouncementGive me shit, give me praise.But can’t say I don’t challenge myself.Can’t wait for this next step in my career…Let’s go 🦍 Announcement❗️❗️❗️❗️Give me shit, give me praise.But can’t say I don’t challenge myself.Can’t wait for this next step in my career…Let’s go 🦍 https://t.co/1OblBCWq88

