What happened to Carmen Salinas? Famed Mexican actress in a coma after being hospitalized

Renowned Mexican actress Carmen Salinas was reportedly hospitalized and is currently in a coma. The 82-year-old was rushed to a medical facility in Roma City after suffering a stroke in the early hours of Thursday, November 11, 2021.

The news of the actress’ critical health condition was initially announced by her nephew and assistant Gustavo Briones Gonzalez:

"The Salinas family shares with them that the first actress Carmen Salinas is going through a difficult health situation, which is why she remains in the intensive care area where specialist doctors treat her."

Meanwhile, her granddaughter Carmen Plascencia later revealed that the actress was in a coma due to a stroke:

“Currently my grandmother is in a coma, her organs are working naturally, that is, she is making them work. Well, the diagnosis is a stroke in the stem part, we are waiting to see how it progresses.”

She also shared that despite her serious condition, Salinas’ organs are working fine and she is responding to treatment:

“She is very delicate, she is serious and we are waiting for the doctors to tell us what to do next. He’s not in an induced coma, he’s in a natural coma. His organs are perfectly fine, the doctor told us that they are perfect and he responds to everything, it is only the coma.”

Carmen Salinas is currently receiving respiratory assistance from the hospital and her family has also hired an external neurologist to get a better insight into her health.

A look into Carmen Salinas’ career highlights

Carmen Salinas has appeared in more than 110 movies and 30 TV shows (Image via Getty Images)

Salinas is a Mexican actress, theater artist, comedian, impressionist, and politician. Born in 1939 in Torreon, she is a celebrated veteran of the Mexican film industry.

She began acting with roles in TV shows like La vecindad, La frontera (The Border), and El chofer (The Chauffeur). The actress became the face of Mexican fictional cinema, appearing in more than 30 TV shows and over 110 films.

The Bellas de noche star also established a successful career in politics. She is associated with the Industrial Revolutionary Party (PRI) and won a seat in the Chamber of Deputies for the LXIII Legislature of the Mexican Congress in 2015.

During her role in the legislature between 2015 and 2018, Carmen Salinas served on the Gender Equality, Radio, Television, and Health Commissions.

Following her political stint, the actress returned to the entertainment business with the 2019 telenovela Mi marido tiene familia (My husband has more family). Her most recent work can be viewed in the ongoing telenovela Mi fortuna es amarte (Your Love Is My Fortune) on Las Estrellas.

