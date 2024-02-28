What happened to Chandra Poudel Rimal? Husband charged as missing Cuyahoga Falls woman found dead

Chandra Poudel Rimal, a 33-year-old missing woman from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, was reportedly found dead in a wooded area near the Summit Metroparks Freedom Trail in Kent on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Rimal, who was last seen on the morning of February 21, 2024, was reported missing by her husband, James Rimal, 33. At the time, the husband told the police he woke up in their Cuyahoga Falls home, and his wife was gone.

A week after her disappearance, Chandra Poudel Rimal was found dead. Her death was ruled suspicious by authorities, who declined to comment further pending autopsy results, which will be released on Wednesday.

Chandra Poudel Rimal's husband James Rimal charged with her murder

While authorities did not disclose a cause of death, Cuyahoga Falls police confirmed Chandra Poudel Rimal’s husband, James Rimal, who is currently hospitalized, was charged in connection to her death.

According to Cleveland19, authorities said an arrest warrant was issued for James Rimal, who has been charged with murder, strangulation, domestic violence, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, and making false reports.

James Rimal’s uncle, Dil Rimal, who spoke to 19 News shortly after the victim’s disappearance, said James only reported his wife’s disappearance after relatives insisted on it.

“Two of us went to the house and asked, ‘Where is Chandra? He said ‘I’m not sure. When I woke up she was not there."

Dil Rimal added,

“We were a little bit suspicious where she had gone. I asked if she had taken any phone, ID, or car... he said she didn’t take anything. So what dress was on? He said, ‘I’m not sure.’ I said, ‘Let’s go to the Cuyahoga Falls police station.’”

The network reported that a family member said the suspect had checked himself into the hospital for undisclosed reasons shortly after his wife’s disappearance.

The couple’s neighbor, Dave Stuhltreher, who told the network they have three kids, said he was stunned at the incident.

“It’s a shame. I mean we’re all just trying to figure out why in the world this happened. We’re all in shock.”

Stuhltreher revealed the family had lived in their home for five years and kept to themselves.

“The family is very quiet. We see the kids playing in the street sometimes. We had a community picnic out in the street a few years ago. We’ve only seen the husband maybe once, maybe twice mowing the lawn.”

As police continue to investigate the case, they have yet to disclose a potential motive for the crime. Meanwhile, anyone with information was asked to contact the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department at 330-928-2181.