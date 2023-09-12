What happened to Charlie Newling? Bachelorette Australia star dies in tragedy aged 36

Reality TV star Charlie Newling recently passed away on September 9, 2023, at the age of 36. He died in Dover Heights in Sydney after his car went down a cliff. As the New South Wales Police Department is investigating the entire incident, they have not found any evidence of foul play.

His body was recovered by the authorities the same day in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs. Despite the paramedics' best efforts to revive him, he was declared dead.

A report from the coroner is currently awaited to find further details related to his death. Yahoo! stated that local residents found Newling's car below the cliff and immediately called the police and ambulance for help. Other information related to the accident is yet to be disclosed by the authorities.

While the news of his death went viral, Newling's friends paid tribute to him on various social media platforms. Danny Harris-Wolf, who appeared alongside Newling in The Bachelorette, wrote on his Instagram Story:

"Oh geez, Charlie was a decent bloke to me."

Charlie Newling was romantically linked with Kristal Taylor for a long time. The duo welcomed a daughter around eight weeks ago. Newling was also the father of a son from another relationship.

Charlie Newling was known for his appearances in The Bachelorette

Charlie Newling became a popular face after his appearance in the dating reality series, The Bachelorette, which aired on Channel 10. His relationship with Ali Oetjen during the show was able to catch the attention of the audience.

Charlie's treatment of Ali, however, drew criticism since he held off introducing Ali to his family until after they became exclusive. Because of his regard for family values, viewers have dubbed him "Mr. Perfect" ever since he appeared on the show.

Following his exit from the show, he got involved in some legal problems and controversies. This started with video footage where Newling was spotted being hit by security guards near The Golden Sheaf.

He apparently left and when returned to collect his phone and keys, the security personnel reportedly refused to let him back in, resulting in a fight. Newling was allegedly injured in the throat and arm and he came to the place to celebrate his separation from Ali Oetjen.

He was later charged with using a carriage service to threaten to kill his stepfather where he sent around 37 messages. His bail was rejected for the same and was sentenced to 13 months. In 2021, Charlie Newling was charged with a drunk driving offense.

Charlie was dating The Bachelor star Dasha Gaivoronski for some time in 2018 and was also in a relationship with influencer Esme DeWitt the following year.