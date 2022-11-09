What happened to Chelsie Autum Walker? Two arrested as missing woman’s remains reportedly found in a remote area

On November 6, 2022, 24-year-old Chelsie Autum Walker was discovered dead in a remote area near Monroe County, Tennessee, more than a week after she was first reported missing.

Her remains were uncovered with the help of several law enforcement officials investigating the case, Madisonville police announced via a Facebook post.

Officials added that two people were arrested in connection with the victim's murder. However, authorities have yet to announce any charges against the suspects arrested in the case. Tennessee law enforcement has also withheld the identities of the suspects responsible for the murder of Chelsie Autum Walker, as this is an active investigation.

Chelsie Autum Walker was seen at a Walmart two days before she disappeared

mckayla ψ @marieisLOST It's been 6 days and she still hasn't been found. Her 2 kids need their mother, please find her and bring her home #ChelsieAutumWalker It's been 6 days and she still hasn't been found. Her 2 kids need their mother, please find her and bring her home #ChelsieAutumWalker https://t.co/FivFpa0DSe

Chelsie Autum Walker, a mother of two from Tennessee, was reported missing on October 31, two days after she was last spotted at a Tennessee Walmart. However, further investigation revealed that Walker was last seen at in Tellico Plains, Tennessee.

A statement from the police read:

“At that time, the Detectives Division began an investigation and later gathered evidence that Chelsie Walker was last seen at a residence in Tellico Plains, Tennessee.”

Madisonville Police Department said that investigators enlisted the public’s help in locating the missing mother, who was described by authorities as a 24-year-old with tattoos, brown hair and brown eyes. They added that she weighed about 170 pounds and measured 5 foot 9 inches.

After the Madisonville Police Department gleaned information about Walker's whereabouts, they enlisted the assistance of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division to launch a joint investigation into the case that led them to Walker’s remains in a remote area inside Monroe County, Tennessee.

A statement about the same read:

"On November 6th 2022, Detectives from both agencies located the remains of Chelsie Walker in a remote area inside Monroe County, Tennessee.”

Image via Madisonville Police Department/Facebook

At the time of writing this article, authorities had not announced Chelsie Autum Walker's cause of death. However, they did say that they have two people in custody who will be charged with the crime. In due time, authorities are expected to release detailed charges and additional information related to the case.

The Madisonville Police Department said that the case was resolved due to concerted efforts by several law enforcement agencies, including the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, both departments expressed their gratitude to the Tellico Plains Police Department, the Vonore Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations Cybercrimes Unit, and the District Attorney’s Office for assisting in investigating the case.

